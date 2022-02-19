

















































 
























James Reid leaves Philippines to pursue career in US
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 19, 2022 | 9:23am

 



 
James Reid leaves Philippines to pursue career in US
James Reid and his family
Instagram / chantyxc
 


MANILA, Philippines — Actor James Reid has left the Philippines to pursue his career in the US.


James' sister Chantal Calicdan shared photos and videos of James at the airport on Instagram.


“Go rockstar! @james," Chantal captioned the post.








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by Chantal Calicdan (@chantyxc)







James' mother Emma MacDonald and his sister were seen hugging in the photo. The uploaded video showed James waving goodbye at his family.


Recently, his friends in the Careless Music organized a “despedida” for him.


James is an artist managed by US-based Transparent Arts, an agency that aims to promote Asian-American talents.


Among their artists are Dumbfounded, Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young, Kim Han-bin, and Far East Movement.


 










 









