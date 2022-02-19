James Reid leaves Philippines to pursue career in US

James Reid and his family

MANILA, Philippines — Actor James Reid has left the Philippines to pursue his career in the US.

James' sister Chantal Calicdan shared photos and videos of James at the airport on Instagram.

“Go rockstar! @james," Chantal captioned the post.

James' mother Emma MacDonald and his sister were seen hugging in the photo. The uploaded video showed James waving goodbye at his family.

Recently, his friends in the Careless Music organized a “despedida” for him.

James is an artist managed by US-based Transparent Arts, an agency that aims to promote Asian-American talents.

Among their artists are Dumbfounded, Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young, Kim Han-bin, and Far East Movement.