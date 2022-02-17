

















































 
























Mario Maurer, Baifern Pimchanok recreate 'Crazy Thing Called Love' scene
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 17, 2022 | 5:19pm





 
MANILA, Philippines — Thai superstars Mario Maurer and Baifern Pimchanok recreated their heartbreaking scene in the hit movie "Crazy Thing Called Love" to the delight of their fans.


In the YouTube channel of Netflix Thailand, Baifern and Mario were seen promoting their reunion movie "Al Love You", as they recreated the memorable scene where Nam (Baifern) finally confessed her feelings for Shone (Maurer).




“P’ Shone ka, I have something to tell you. I like you so much, been loving you for three years. I’ve done everything. Changed myself in every aspect because of you," Baifern said in Thai.


"Applied for a classical dancing club, played a stage drama, be a drum major, be better at studying. It’s for you. But I know for now that the thing that I should do the most and should have done a long time ago is telling you straight that I love you," she added.


The love team rose to fame after their hit movie "Crazy Thing Called Love" in 2010.


Mario also starred in Star Cinema's "Suddenly It's Magic" with Filipina actress Erich Gonzales in 2012.


