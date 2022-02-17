â€˜Hugot queenâ€™ Angelica Panganiban takes own love advice



















































 
























Entertainment
 
‘Hugot queen’ Angelica Panganiban takes own love advice
 


Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
February 17, 2022 | 12:00am





 
Angelica as Yanna, ‘The Goodbye Girl’ in iWantTFC’s original series based on the book of the same title by best-selling author Noreen Capili.
 


MANILA, Philippines — Angelica Panganiban has taken on another hugot role that lets her explore the why’s of heartbreak in the iWantTFC’s original series, The Goodbye Girl, based on the book of the same title by best-selling author Noreen Capili.


According to the media release, the show is narrated by Yanna (Angelica), a financial advisor-turned-author whose world crumbles when she comes home to her husband, Y (RK Bagatsing), who announces he will leave her for his one great love.


Yanna immediately gets drunk and hops on social media to livestream her miserable situation. Her relatable story goes viral overnight, and she becomes known as “The Goodbye Girl.”


Yanna finds her new purpose in life, which is to give online advice to people, who have gone through the same thing. One day, she gets a book deal from a charming publisher named Jeff (JC de Vera) to write about the stories her followers have shared with her and the pieces of advice she has given them.


Comparing her role in That Thing Called Tadhana to the one in The Goodbye Girl, Angelica said in a virtual call that her character has become more mature now. “When I did Tadhana, I was younger. At nung ginawa ko ‘to ngayon (The Goodbye Girl), ilang years after na rin siya, nasa mga 10 years na rin naman siguro. So within that 10 years, ilang ‘bagahe’ na rin yung napagdaanan ko. At nabitbit ko at nalagpasan ko para maging mas mature siguro, mas calm and collected siya kapag nasasaktan na siya this time,” said she.


Tagged as the Hugot Queen, the Kapamilya actress shared she was hurt at first being labeled as such but, “That’s how people see you. Mahirap na ikaw yung magdikta sa kanila kung ano yung gusto mong itawag sayo. Hindi ko alam kung anong itawag sa akin pero siyempre may iba din namang dating, may ibang impact din na may mga taong nilalapitan ka dahil hindi na nila alam kung sino ang dapat lapitan.”


She further recalled how her talk show Ask Angelica helped and inspired the “brokenhearted” to move on. She herself has personally gained insights about love and relationships as well. She said, “I also learned sa pains and struggles nila (fans and followers) in life. You want to help them, pati ikaw na-i-inspire (din) and hindi mo na-i-imagine, natutulungan mo rin pala yung sarili mo para maka-recover ka.”


“Because of what you said to them, parang mapapaisip ka. It’s like, ‘OK yung sinabi ko ah, ba’t di ko i-apply sa sarili ko?’ It’s not only giving advice to other people but in a way, you also help yourself. Hindi siya nakakapagod gawin at all, kaya natutuwa ako. Natutuwa ako na kahit papano may nag-re-reach out sa akin and feeling ko nakakatulong ako and nagtutulungan lang kaming lahat,” added the 35-year-old star.






JC de Vera plays charming publisher Jeff who will give Yanna a book deal.






There was also one instance when someone approached her in person and asked for love advice out of nowhere. “It happened over dinner. Common friend ni ganyan. Tapos feeling close, uupo sa tabi ko, tapos, (the person said) ‘Grabe ito yung nangyari sa akin recently lang.’ Tapos kukuwento niya sa akin yung love life niya. Hindi ko siya kilala, pero sige, game,” she shared.


Angelica, who is currently in a relationship with businessman boyfriend Gregg Homan, was asked if she had something to advise to “The Goodbye Girl” at present. She said, “Wala akong gustong sabihin kay ‘Goodbye Girl’ kasi magkaiba sila ng kinalalagyan ngayon.”


However, if there was one thing that she could consult her character in the series, it would be about, “pwede kong kamustahin yung dating ako. Or kung pwede akong magbigay sa dating ako, dun sa dating tangang Angge, ang message ko lang ay, ‘Keep going, girl. Darating ka din sa finish line. Matatauhan ka.’”


Meanwhile, since it’s the love month, The Goodbye Girl actors have these love messages for everybody.


“Ang pag-ibig naman hindi lang yan para sa may boyfriend, sa may asawa. It’s love, it’s universal,” declared RK.


“Love is the most beautiful thing in the world. Hayaan mo yung sarili mo na maramdaman yun,” asserted JC.






RK Bagatsing is Yanna’s husband Y who leaves her for his one great love.






“Ipag-patuloy ang pag-ibig dahil kapag tinigil mo ang pag-ibig, dun ka titigil mabuhay. So kahit mahirap, masakit at nakaka-stress ang pag-ibig, kailangan nating lumaban, kahit man lang para sa sarili natin,” commented Angelica.


Directed by Derick Cabrido, the six-episode series The Goodbye Girl is iWantTFC’s Valentine’s Day offering, which also stars Loisa Andalio, Barbie Imperial, Maris Racal, and Elisse Joson.


(The Goodbye Girl is streaming worldwide exclusively on the iWantTFC app and website until Feb. 19, with new episodes dropping daily.)


 










 









