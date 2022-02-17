Maris Racal shares best Valentine's ever, perks of 25-year age gap with Rico Blanco

MANILA, Philippines — Maris Racal recalled her best Valentine’s Day celebration ever.

During the virtual media conference of “The Goodbye Girl” last Valentine’s Day, Maris and her co-stars Elisse Joson, Loisa Andalio and Barbie Imperial were asked for best V-Day celebrations yet.

Maris answered, “First Valentine’s namin ni Rico, 'yung feeling na secret pa kami, wala pa nakaka-alam. May binigay siya na malaking bulaklak, so dala ko sa set kasi

saan ko siya iiwan. Sobrang happy ako nu'n.” She also added that she cherishes those days when they have their privacy about their romance.

Rico and Maris have become more open about their relationship just recently. The two co-star in the iWantTFC series “The Goodbye Girl,” which started streaming last February 14.

The actress and singer shared that the age gap between them has a good impact on their romantic relationship.

"Yes, meron talaga siyang positive impact. Unang-una, sa age namin, meron kaming iba't ibang levels ng experience sa buhay, sa mundo. So, nasi-share namin yun sa isa't isa. Hindi nagma-matter sa amin 'yung dominant, sino 'yung recessive. We're both like that. It's just that pinag-uusapan namin lahat,” she said.

"Hindi kami nagkukuwenta sino mas magaling magbigay ng love, or sino mas mahal yung isa. It's just that mahal namin ang isa't isa and we just want to keep each other around."

The actress also noted that she has a lot to be thankful for about her beau, and on top of the list is that he values her mental health.

“Siguro 'yung number one thing is... Siguro the way [na] sobrang pina-prioritize niya 'yung mental health ko. So, anything na problem ko, or anything na problem niya, sobrang napapag-usapan talaga namin and naiintindihan namin ang isa't isa nang sobra,” she said.

In May 2019, Maris and Rico collaborated in a song called "Abot Langit." Maris shared that last year was her first Valentine’s with Blanco.

In the series “The Goodbye Girl,” the real-life couple is set to star in the episode titled "The Bitter Hopia," where Maris plays the role of Ria, a woman who seems to be getting mixed signals in her casual relationship with band member Caio (played by Rico Blanco).

Directed by Derick Cabrido, this six-episode series is iWantTFC’s Valentine’s Day offering, streaming worldwide exclusively on the iWantTFC app (iOS and Android) and iWantTFC website (iwanttfc.com) on February 14, with new episodes dropping daily. It is co-produced by Dreamscape Entertainment and Cleverminds Inc.

RELATED: Valentine's 2022: Rico Blanco shares what made him fall in love with Maris Racal