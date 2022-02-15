

















































 
























Poor internet signal in Leyte? AJ Raval absent in new series story conference
  


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 15, 2022 | 5:42pm





 
Poor internet signal in Leyte? AJ Raval absent in new series story conference
Actors Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval 
Haiyan Hotel and Resort via Facebook
 


MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress AJ Raval failed to attend the digital story conference of her upcoming series "Iskandalo."


In the virtual conference on Monday, AJ was noticeably not available while all the main cast members were ready to take on the questions of the media members . 


The upcoming Vivamax series stars AJ, Cindy Miranda, Ayanna Misola, Jay Manalo, Sean de Guzman, Francis Magundayao, Angela Morena, Carlene Aguilar, Evangeline Pascual and Joonee Gamboa.


In a report by PEP.ph, the entertainment press members who were in the story con believed that the lack of internet signal in Leyte might be the reason of AJ's absence. 




AJ was seen in Leyte with rumored boyfriend Aljur Abrenica on Monday, with photos making the rounds online. 


Haiyan Hotel and Resort posted on its Facebook page the photos of the two, with caption, "Haiyan Hotel and Resort CEO and soon to be a Tanauan Municipal counselor, Banjo Merilo warmly welcomes AJ Raval and Aljur Abrenica. Despite the hectic schedule, CEO Banjo shows the true hospitality of Tanauananon as he manages to meet the two beautiful celebrities during breakfast @ 8° Resto Bar."


Directed by Roman Perez Jr., "Iskandalo" will start shooting on February 17 in a lock-in taping.  


