Angel Locsin finally receives wedding ring from Neil Arce
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 15, 2022 | 12:53pm





 
Angel Locsin finally receives wedding ring from Neil Arce
In an image posted on her Instagram account on February 14, 2022, Angel Locsin showed her ring from husband Neil Arce.
Angel Locsin via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin finally received her wedding ring from husband Neil Arce. 


In her Instagram account, Angel posted a photo of her with Neil on their pre-Valentine date. 


“Pre-valentine’s dinner,” Angel wrote. 


“Sabi ko simplehan lang! May pa-wedding ring si Mr. Arce. Finally, may wedding ring na rin kami. Thank you my love,” she added. 


 








 


In another post, Angel shared a photo of her wearing the ring. 


“Bagay ba?” she asked her followers. 


 








 


It can be recalled that Angel and Neil did not have wedding rings when they tied the knot in a civil ceremony last year in Taguig City Hall. They had to borrow Neil’s son’s ring at that time. 


The couple said in a previous interview that they are planning a church wedding in the future. 


RELATED: Angel Locsin shares touching details of wedding with Neil Arce


 










 









