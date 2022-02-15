How Rico and Maris make their relationship work

MANILA, Philippines — Maris Racal and Rico Blanco appeared for the first time together in a digital media conference for iWantTFC’s “Feb-ibig” offering, The Goodbye Girl, where the pair will appear in the six-episode series. It is also their first acting stint as a couple.

During the virtual call, the celebrity sweethearts brought kilig when they talked about their romance and affection for each other.

Maris recalled that when they first collaborated for a song years back, she didn’t have any inkling of what would happen next. She just felt kilig over the fact the she was able to work with one of her music idols and nothing more. But the universe had a different plan, as the two ended up being together.

“It’s parang little by little lang, eh,” shared Rico about how their romance started. “I think it was, I dunno, definitely not the first time I met her and definitely not when we were working on the song and recording. I take pride kasi (in the) professionalism in my studio. No matter if the person I’m working with is attractive or not or even when I’m on the set or even if I’m doing acting.”

“I think it’s sometime when we were done working on the song,” he figured, adding, “Sa mga talks namin siguro. Nagkakamustahan kami through direct message yata.”

What he likes more about Maris is her “happy and positive vibes.” “She doesn’t realize it but nakaka-happy yung vibe niya. I think it’s normal to them na magkakapatid. I hang out with her sisters and family and that’s the vibe there, parang barkada.” It’s also the same mood when they are together, revealed Rico.

The 48-year-old rockstar also admitted that there are days when they’ll feel down but in general, they maintain that positive vibe in their relationship. “It brings out the best in me. Yung positive side ko lumalabas din. Minsan nakakalimutan ko din na I’m playful pala. There’s a little bit of childlike fun in every person and she brings it out.”

On the other hand, the 24-year-old singer-actress feels “secure and safe” when she is with Rico. “‘Pag any kind of problem or overthinking (arises), he always gives this logical reason kung bakit ko yun nararamdaman and unti-unti ko na naiintindihan yung self ko and whatever I was thinking,” said Maris. “Gusto ko may ganun sa buhay ko and I’d like to keep that around.”

On the comment about the former Rivermaya frontman being more vocal about his private life these days and giving generous answers to the press despite his “elusive” image back then, Rico reasoned, “Before, I wanted lang the people to focus on the project. If I’m doing a presscon for my album (or acting project), let’s talk about that project. So, parang ayoko lang ng parang iba yung pinag-uusapan kasi nahihiya ako sa nag-organize ng presscon and sa producer ng show kasi iba yung pag-uusapan.”

But now, things have obviously changed. Rico said he has become “more mature” and “knows how the industry works.” “Dati kasi I was just a guy in a band and we don’t know how the bigger picture works,” added he. “So, we are so protective of our art and our image and all of that. I think it comes with maturity din.”

“Ngayon and siguro kasama na rin yung at peace na ako sa na-achieve ko all these years, so parang hindi na ako masyadong takot to put myself out there — who and what I really am,” he added.

When The STAR asked how they stay strong as a couple, Rico honestly said, “Actually, nagugulat lang din kami talaga. Kasi ako, all these years I thought na talagang kailangan ng ganitong level of hard work. I’ve been in relationships na talagang tumagal because of hard work from both sides. But, for us, we’re surprised because it does take work, but I’ll be really honest, it’s not so hard.”

“I don’t know the answer, it’s just…siguro finding someone you’d be honest siguro sa paghanap mo or pagpili or pagkilatis ng potential partner, siguro be honest to yourself. Because I think that is what we both were, prior to us being together. I was already so honest about what kind of person I am,” he added.

He said that when Maris came into his life, they were already clear about who they were as individuals. “Kasi minsan hindi ka honest sa sarili mo. (You would say) this is gonna work with this person kahit na i-ignore mo yung mga areas na hindi kayo bagay, tapos i-sweep mo lang under the rug. Feeling ko baka yun,” he said.

“I’m no expert... But I’m the expert on, I guess, not saying never, although I did say never but Maris changed my mind.”

He also recalled what it was like during the early part of their relationship. “Nung medyo bago-bago kami, kinakabahan kami. Sabi ko, hindi pa tayo nag-aaway (laughs). Sabi niya, ‘Bakit mo ba hinihintay yung…’ Sabi ko, hindi ka ba nagtataka?... We’re still in the journey. We have a lot of ways to grow pa as a couple and we want to enjoy that.”

Where do they see their relationship going years from now?

Rico hoped that it would grow “deeper and richer with so much more memories, music, acting projects and stories.”

Maris concurred and looked forward to “more new memories” with Rico, and “it’s gonna be a lot of fun and mas makilala pa namin yung isa’t isa.”

Meanwhile, Rico is back on screen after a long time via The Goodbye Girl, based on the book of the same title by best-selling author Noreen Capili. In the series, Ria (Maris), The Bitter Hopia, seems to be getting mixed signals in her relationship with band member Caio (Rico). Everything about them is casual — the sex, the friendship, the connection — but she keeps hoping for more. Is he just not capable of giving love, or is she the problem?

Since the premise of the episode is, “Ayoko na ng momol (make out, make out lang), gusto ko na ng label,” they were asked about the importance of putting a label on a relationship.

“‘Pag marami ka ng nakikita na signals and kapag marami na siyang naipakita sayo na gesture, ’pag sweet siya and parang boyfriend na siya, I think that’s when you ask. Kasi tama lang din na alam mo kung saan kayo,” replied Maris.

Rico agreed and furthered, “But to me, (what is) more important than the label is kung ano yung usapan niyong dalawa. More than just the label. Kasi minsan merong may boyfriend-girlfriend pero even dun sa label na yun, ano ba yung usapan natin?”

Directed by Derick Cabrido, The Goodbye Girl also stars Angelica Panganiban, Loisa Andalio, Barbie Imperial, and Elisse Joson.

(The Goodbye Girl is streaming worldwide exclusively on the iWantTFC app and website until Feb. 19, with new episodes dropping daily.)