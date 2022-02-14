

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Kris Aquino's birthday wish: 'Pray for someone both Noy and I love'
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 14, 2022 | 7:54pm





 
Kris Aquino's birthday wish: 'Pray for someone both Noy and I love'
Kris Aquino in a Feb. 7, 2022 Instagram video
Kris Aquino via Instagram, screenshot
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino shared her birthday wish in a lengthy message on Instagram. 


Aquino stressed that more than gifts, prayers are what she really needs, not only for herself, but also for someone whose name she did not mention. 


“Thank you for being so kind [and] generous to me but super okay lang as much as I appreciate the balloons, flowers, cakes, the fruits, the food I’m receiving, your PRAYERS are what we really want, need,” she said.


Aquino spoke about the needs of the Filipino people and how she feels “insensitive” receiving gifts amid hard times.


 








 


She then asked fans to pray for a certain someone who she and her brother, late President Benigno S. Aquino III, “love so dearly.” 


“But the fact alone na all my prayers now, hindi para sa ‘kin, and I’m asking you to do the same — na siya muna and ipagdasal niyo. PLEASE REALIZE HOW MUCH THIS MATTERS TO ME,” she said.


Kris also expressed her gratitude to presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson for his appreciation of her brother and his “no wang-wang policy” in the recent “The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews.” She noted how Lacson made her “feel good yet also further enlightened."


RELATED: Kris Aquino forgives ex Mel Sarmiento in birthday greeting for PNoy


 










 









KRIS AQUINO

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







One proud momma: Marian Rivera shares Zia&rsquo;s toddler milestones, signs of good nutrition




 Sponsored 






One proud momma: Marian Rivera shares Zia’s toddler milestones, signs of good nutrition



By Euden Valdez |
4 days ago 


With todo-protection, Marian River-Dantes is proud and happy to share Zia’s milestones and signs of good nutrition....








Entertainment
fbtw













Julia Barretto, GF of Gerald accused of 'ghosting,' admits afraid of ghosts







Julia Barretto, GF of Gerald accused of 'ghosting,' admits afraid of ghosts



By Jan Milo Severo |
5 days ago 


Actress Julia Barretto admitted that she’s afraid of ghosts, as she shared her fears while filming her upcoming...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Magtatampo nyan si Kuya': Celebrities hit Toni Gonzaga







'Magtatampo nyan si Kuya': Celebrities hit Toni Gonzaga



By Jan Milo Severo |
4 days ago 


Celebrities reacted on Toni Gonzaga hosting the grand proclamation rally of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos and running...








Entertainment
fbtw













The house of bread that enjoys the patronage of stars








The house of bread that enjoys the patronage of stars



By Pat-P Daza |
21 hours ago 


Last Christmas, I received an assortment of breads and dips from makeup-artist-to-the-stars Bambbi Fuentes.








Entertainment
fbtw













'Very unhealthy': Angelina Cruz on cancel culture







'Very unhealthy': Angelina Cruz on cancel culture



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 days ago 

 
Singer and actress Angelina Cruz shared how she feels about cancel culture which is becoming a trend in social media after...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Valentine's 2022: Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval seen together in Leyte hotel







Valentine's 2022: Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval seen together in Leyte hotel



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 hours ago 


Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval were seen together in a hotel in Tanauan, Leyte today, Valentine's Day, as photos of the...








Entertainment
fbtw













Edward Barber lookalike? Maymay Entrata introduces boyfriend on Valentine's







Edward Barber lookalike? Maymay Entrata introduces boyfriend on Valentine's



By Marane A. Plaza |
8 hours ago 


Actress Maymay Entrata finally introduced her non-showbiz boyfriend through social media on Valentine's Day.

 






Entertainment
fbtw













Super Bowl halftime show 2022: A first for hip-hop; Eminem bends knee







Super Bowl halftime show 2022: A first for hip-hop; Eminem bends knee



9 hours ago 


For the first time, hip-hop headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, starring Dr. Dre and proteges Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Wag talagang mag-iwan': Gerald Anderson shares lesson after losing millions to robbers







'Wag talagang mag-iwan': Gerald Anderson shares lesson after losing millions to robbers



By Marane A. Plaza |
9 hours ago 


Gerald Anderson learned the hard way to never leave his valuable possessions inside the car again, as robbers...








Entertainment
fbtw













Sri Lanka pageant winner stripped of title after corruption claim







Sri Lanka pageant winner stripped of title after corruption claim



12 hours ago 


A Sri Lankan contender for a US beauty pageant has been stripped of her local title after she claimed corruption had prevented...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with