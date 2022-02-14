Kris Aquino's birthday wish: 'Pray for someone both Noy and I love'

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino shared her birthday wish in a lengthy message on Instagram.

Aquino stressed that more than gifts, prayers are what she really needs, not only for herself, but also for someone whose name she did not mention.

“Thank you for being so kind [and] generous to me but super okay lang as much as I appreciate the balloons, flowers, cakes, the fruits, the food I’m receiving, your PRAYERS are what we really want, need,” she said.

Aquino spoke about the needs of the Filipino people and how she feels “insensitive” receiving gifts amid hard times.

She then asked fans to pray for a certain someone who she and her brother, late President Benigno S. Aquino III, “love so dearly.”

“But the fact alone na all my prayers now, hindi para sa ‘kin, and I’m asking you to do the same — na siya muna and ipagdasal niyo. PLEASE REALIZE HOW MUCH THIS MATTERS TO ME,” she said.

Kris also expressed her gratitude to presidential candidate Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson for his appreciation of her brother and his “no wang-wang policy” in the recent “The Jessica Soho Presidential Interviews.” She noted how Lacson made her “feel good yet also further enlightened."

