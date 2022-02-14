Valentine's 2022: Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval seen together in Leyte hotel

MANILA, Philippines — Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval were seen together in a hotel in Tanauan, Leyte today, Valentine's Day, as photos of the two were posted on social media.

Haiyan Hotel and Resort posted on its Facebook page the photos of the two, with caption, "Haiyan Hotel and Resort CEO and soon to be a Tanauan Municipal counselor, Banjo Merilo warmly welcomes AJ Raval and Aljur Abrenica. Despite the hectic schedule, CEO Banjo shows the true hospitality of Tanauananon as he manages to meet the two beautiful celebrities during breakfast @ 8° Resto Bar."

Abrenica and Raval caused a social media craze last year as they were controversially linked together, allegedly after months of Aljur's separation from ex-wife Kylie Padilla.

AJ denied being the cause of the former couple's breakup, addressing the rumors on social media.

“Just to be clear, hindi ako ang naging third party. Okay guys? Mabuti akong tao at hindi ko kayang gumawa ng masama, kung maka-bash naman kayo parang nakapatay ako ng tao hahaha," AJ wrote at that time.

Kylie expressed the same message in a tweet, saying, “Guys there is no issue. We separated April pa and we have already mutually agreed to date other people. Please stop dragging other parties into this. I have no intention of disclosing anymore of what happened because I want to cherish the littlest ounce of privacy I have left.”

In an interview with Pika-Pika last December, AJ cleared that she is not in a romantic relationship with Aljur.

“Si Aljur po, wala naman po kaming relasyon ni Aljur. Never naman po naming sinabi na may relasyon kami ni AJ at nag-uusap lang naman po kami. Wala po kaming relasyon. Sarado na rin naman po ’yon. Nasabi na rin po nilang dalawa ’yong mga gusto nilang sabihin,” the actress said.

“Sa ngayon, parang pareho po kaming may dapat may i-prioritize, may mga problem na dapat unahin... inuuna po namin ’yong mga bagay na yan,” she added.

She also shared that Aljur was courting her though in an interview with DZRH. "Possible naman po na ma-in love ako sa kanya.”

Meanwhile, Aljur addressed the issue during the height of online rumors back in October with a controversial statement about his ex-wife in a statement, "Tell them who cheated first. Tell them who wrecked our family. Tell them why I gave up on you, not on our family. The people deserve to know."

Kylie seemingly responded to Abrenica by stating on social media, "I have all I could ever want already. Para sa lahat ng nag-aalala sakin, I’m really ok," she said. "Masaya ako and I will protect my happiness. No matter what."

