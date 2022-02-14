

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Valentine's 2022: Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval seen together in Leyte hotel
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 14, 2022 | 7:29pm





 
Valentine's 2022: Aljur Abrenica, AJ Raval seen together in Leyte hotel
Actors Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval 
Haiyan Hotel and Resort via Facebook
 


MANILA, Philippines — Aljur Abrenica and AJ Raval were seen together in a hotel in Tanauan, Leyte today, Valentine's Day, as photos of the two were posted on social media.


Haiyan Hotel and Resort posted on its Facebook page the photos of the two, with caption, "Haiyan Hotel and Resort CEO and soon to be a Tanauan Municipal counselor, Banjo Merilo warmly welcomes AJ Raval and Aljur Abrenica. Despite the hectic schedule, CEO Banjo shows the true hospitality of Tanauananon as he manages to meet the two beautiful celebrities during breakfast @ 8° Resto Bar."


Abrenica and Raval caused a social media craze last year as they were controversially linked together, allegedly after months of Aljur's separation from ex-wife Kylie Padilla.  


AJ denied being the cause of the former couple's breakup, addressing the rumors on social media.


 




 




 


“Just to be clear, hindi ako ang naging third party. Okay guys? Mabuti akong tao at hindi ko kayang gumawa ng masama, kung maka-bash naman kayo parang nakapatay ako ng tao hahaha," AJ wrote at that time.


Kylie expressed the same message in a tweet, saying, “Guys there is no issue. We separated April pa and we have already mutually agreed to date other people. Please stop dragging other parties into this. I have no intention of disclosing anymore of what happened because I want to cherish the littlest ounce of privacy I have left.” 


In an interview with Pika-Pika last December, AJ cleared that she is not in a romantic relationship with Aljur.


“Si Aljur po, wala naman po kaming relasyon ni Aljur. Never naman po naming sinabi na may relasyon kami ni AJ at nag-uusap lang naman po kami. Wala po kaming relasyon. Sarado na rin naman po ’yon. Nasabi na rin po nilang dalawa ’yong mga gusto nilang sabihin,” the actress said.


“Sa ngayon, parang pareho po kaming may dapat may i-prioritize, may mga problem na dapat unahin... inuuna po namin ’yong mga bagay na yan,” she added.


She also shared that Aljur was courting her though in an interview with DZRH. "Possible naman po na ma-in love ako sa kanya.” 


Meanwhile, Aljur addressed the issue during the height of online rumors back in October with a controversial statement about his ex-wife in a statement, "Tell them who cheated first. Tell them who wrecked our family. Tell them why I gave up on you, not on our family. The people deserve to know."


Kylie seemingly responded to Abrenica by stating on social media, "I have all I could ever want already. Para sa lahat ng nag-aalala sakin, I’m really ok," she said. "Masaya ako and I will protect my happiness. No matter what."


RELATED: AJ Raval says relationship with Aljur Abrenica not a priority


 










 









AJ RAVAL
ALJUR ABRENICA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







One proud momma: Marian Rivera shares Zia&rsquo;s toddler milestones, signs of good nutrition




 Sponsored 






One proud momma: Marian Rivera shares Zia’s toddler milestones, signs of good nutrition



By Euden Valdez |
4 days ago 


With todo-protection, Marian River-Dantes is proud and happy to share Zia’s milestones and signs of good nutrition....

 






Entertainment
fbtw













'Magtatampo nyan si Kuya': Celebrities hit Toni Gonzaga







'Magtatampo nyan si Kuya': Celebrities hit Toni Gonzaga



By Jan Milo Severo |
4 days ago 


Celebrities reacted on Toni Gonzaga hosting the grand proclamation rally of presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos and running...








Entertainment
fbtw













The house of bread that enjoys the patronage of stars







The house of bread that enjoys the patronage of stars



By Pat-P Daza |
20 hours ago 


Last Christmas, I received an assortment of breads and dips from makeup-artist-to-the-stars Bambbi Fuentes.








Entertainment
fbtw













Barbie Imperial reflects on the pain of saying goodbye







Barbie Imperial reflects on the pain of saying goodbye



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
1 day ago 


Barbie: ‘One of the hardest goodbyes is the one you don’t see coming. You don’t anticipate that it’s...








Entertainment
fbtw













Julia Barretto, GF of Gerald accused of 'ghosting,' admits afraid of ghosts







Julia Barretto, GF of Gerald accused of 'ghosting,' admits afraid of ghosts



By Jan Milo Severo |
5 days ago 


Actress Julia Barretto admitted that she’s afraid of ghosts, as she shared her fears while filming her upcoming...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Kris Aquino's birthday wish: 'Pray for someone both Noy and I love'







Kris Aquino's birthday wish: 'Pray for someone both Noy and I love'



By Marane A. Plaza |
14 minutes ago 


Kris Aquino shared her birthday wish in a lengthy message on Instagram. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Edward Barber lookalike? Maymay Entrata introduces boyfriend on Valentine's







Edward Barber lookalike? Maymay Entrata introduces boyfriend on Valentine's



By Marane A. Plaza |
7 hours ago 


Actress Maymay Entrata finally introduced her non-showbiz boyfriend through social media on Valentine's Day.








Entertainment
fbtw













Super Bowl halftime show 2022: A first for hip-hop; Eminem bends knee







Super Bowl halftime show 2022: A first for hip-hop; Eminem bends knee



7 hours ago 


For the first time, hip-hop headlined the Super Bowl halftime show, starring Dr. Dre and proteges Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Wag talagang mag-iwan': Gerald Anderson shares lesson after losing millions to robbers







'Wag talagang mag-iwan': Gerald Anderson shares lesson after losing millions to robbers



By Marane A. Plaza |
8 hours ago 


Gerald Anderson learned the hard way to never leave his valuable possessions inside the car again, as robbers...








Entertainment
fbtw









 



Sri Lanka pageant winner stripped of title after corruption claim







Sri Lanka pageant winner stripped of title after corruption claim



11 hours ago 


A Sri Lankan contender for a US beauty pageant has been stripped of her local title after she claimed corruption had prevented...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with