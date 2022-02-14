

















































 
























Entertainment
 
'Wag talagang mag-iwan': Gerald Anderson shares lesson after losing millions to robbers
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 14, 2022 | 12:01pm





 
'Wag talagang mag-iwan': Gerald Anderson shares lesson after losing millions to robbers
Actor Gerald Anderson’s advice on how to get through a breakup: “Find something positive to do for your energies, because after a break-up, marami tayong kinikimkim.”
 


MANILA, Philippines — Gerald Anderson learned the hard way to never leave his valuable possessions inside the car again, as robbers broke into his vehicle last January 31, stealing his gadgets and other belongings reportedly amounting to millions of pesos.


As seen in a CCTV footage, two suspects broke into Gerald's car which was parked along Roces Avenue, Quezon City, right in front of a gym.


"Grabe, ang lalakas talaga ng loob niyo [mga suspek], kasi sa harap pa talaga ng pinto [ng gym]... I want to make this [incident para sa awareness] ng tao,"  he said in an interview with ABS-CBN on Monday.


"[Kasama sa mga nakuha] 'yung mga IDs ko, passport, mga gadgets ko like laptop. Ang sama ng pakiramdam na 'yon eh, 'yung information mo, 'yung credit card, ATM card mo... nawala." 


One of the suspects surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) authorities, disclosing that he hacked into Gerald's email account using the actor's laptop, transferring P50,000 from Anderson's crypto wallet into his GCash account.


The other suspects later on surrendered, too, saying they did not intend to target the actor.


Gerald shared the lesson he learned from the ordeal: "Wag talagang mag-iwan ng bag sa loob ng kotse niyo."


