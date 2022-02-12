


















































 
























'Walang masama': Director Jay Altarejos on Filipinos watching K-dramas
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 12, 2022 | 11:32am





 
MANILA, Philippines — Director Jay Altarejos doesn’t see a problem for Filipinos watching Korean films and series. 


In an interview with the media during the press conference of his upcoming movie “Finding Daddy Blake,” Jay asked Filipinos to also appreciate local films. 



“Walang masama na ma-appreciate natin yung magagandang ano [Korean drama] pero maglaan din tayo ng puwang sa pag-appreciate sa mga gawa ng Pilipino,” he said. 


The award-winning director also admitted that cinemas are becoming less popular now that people can watch movies in the comfort of their homes.  








“Yes. Nag-iba yung ating viewing habit. Nakita na natin na we can watch different films in the comfort of our home. Lalo na yung mga pelikulang medyo intimate. Bakit pa tayo pupunta sa sinehan?” he said. 


“Kasama talaga yan sa pag-unlad, kasama talaga yan sa pagbabago ng teknolohiya. Huwag nating ikasama ng loob 'yon. Mayron ding mga pelikula na kailangan nating panoorin sa sinehan at mayroon din na pelikula na maari rin nating panoorin sa ating tahanan. So, okay lang yon. Choice pa rin natin yon,” he added. 


Jay partnered with model, producer, businessman and actor Marc Cubales launching MC Production House first feature film, "Finding Daddy Blake."


Based on true events that transpired at the start of the pandemic, two teenage boys, Elijah, and a young social media personality, Kokoy, meet to search for a predatory person on the internet named Daddy Blake. While their plan progresses, their feelings towards each other develop. But their budding romance will be marred by a tragedy when they come face-to-face with Daddy Blake.


The film boasts of critically acclaimed actress Rita Avila,  2021 FAMAS, Gawad Tanglaw and Gawad URIAN's Best Supporting Actress awardee Dexter Doria, 3rd Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino Best Supporting Actor awardee Gio Alvarez, FACINE International Film Festival Best Actor awardee Oliver Aquino, Riverside International Film Festival (California,  USA) Best Actor awardee Carlos Dala, theater actor Jonathan Ivan Rivera and a batch of fresh talents. 


"Finding Daddy Blake" will hit theaters and other global streaming platforms soon. 


