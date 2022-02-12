How Kit and Jane make ‘every day Valentine’s Day’ with loved ones

Kit Thompson and Jane Oineza star in the Maalaala Mo Kaya (MMK) Valentine presentation titled Angel of Mine that will air tonight at 8:30.

On Valentine’s Day, Kit Thompson and Jane Oineza will both be on “work mode.” Thus, the chance is so slim for them to celebrate the romantic occasion with their respective sweethearts.

“Just like what I always say, we can spend Valentine’s in advance, on a later date or every day. Ganun kasi naman ‘yung nararamdaman ko, every day is Valentine’s Day. I’m a lucky girl (laughs),” enthused Jane, who confirmed her romance with RK Bagatsing last year by sharing an Instagram post of them doing a TikTok dance together and sharing a kiss.

Kit, on the other hand, quipped that Valentine’s Day is extra special for him this year “dahil nasa trabaho ako (laughs). And sabi ko naman, p’wede tayong mag-Valentine’s araw-araw basta may pang-gastos ako (laughs) kasi kung wala tayong pang-gastos wala tayong pang Valentine’s.”

Kit is going steady with Ana Jalandoni. It was only recently when the actor made public his romance with the actress-film producer through a photo of them together, which he posted on his Instagram and captioned, “Our first date,” with a heart emoji.

But whether they plan a unique date night or not, Kit and Jane certainly know how to show their beloved partners that they care for them through their love languages.

Jane conveys her affection through physical touch. “Napaka-clingy,” she remarked with a hearty laugh. “And, of course, time (for him) because I value the moments that (we) share together or spending quality time together.”

Kit equally spends quality time with his girlfriend. “Sobrang importante ng oras sa akin because I’m always so busy so when I give (you my) time, you know you’re important to me.”

With their hearts full of love these days, it’s easy to tell how the two stars were able to effectively portray their roles as the young couple in Angel of Mine, one of the three remaining episodes of Maalaala Mo Kaya’s (MMK) Love Month presentation airing tonight at 8:30.

Kit and Jane will present to viewers the real-life love story of John and Angel Bautista. The drama anthology series has Kit portraying John, the guy who, in desperation to find his true love, adds random girls to his Facebook, where he meets Angel (Jane) and eventually falls in love with her. However, Angel is not keen on entering into a new relationship after a failed romance. Yet, John proves that he is a good guy and, later on, wins Angel’s heart.

The young couple’s love for each other is put to the test when Angel is diagnosed with breast cancer. Thus, viewers can expect heart-tugging scenes that show how love prevails over challenges.

According to director Jerome Pobocan, Kit and Jane displayed impressive acting performances.

“I’ve worked with Kit and Jane prior to MMK and they’re both good. They have a good chemistry in this episode. Maganda ‘yung pinakita nila at maniniwala kang mahal na mahal nila ang isa’t-isa dahil din siguro may pag-mamahal sa puso nila,” direk Jerome said. “Everyone will be convinced that they are mature enough to handle the maturity of the subject matter.”

He continued, “Jane started as a child actress so seasoned actress na itong batang ito. Same thing with Kit. I’m very impressed at how he revealed his dramatic capabilities. I’m so proud of him and Jane also, she’s a chameleon.”

Kit said that he shared similarity with his character for being a hopeless romantic.

“I guess sa part na ‘yan, medyo pareho kami,” he said and went on to reveal his process as an actor. “I read and studied the script and I just really connected with the piece. To be honest, naka-relate ako sa character ko — wanting to find love, wanting to be loved. So, I guess that’s how my process is. Of course, I have no experience na ganung klaseng pain but I tried to find ways, find parts in my own experiences na malapit doon at makaka-relate doon.”

The actor said drama is his forte although he has been longing to try other genres. “I still want to explore new things. I am willing to do something other than drama.”

While Jane normally studies her script as well, she believes it is still necessary to remain open with how her co-actors are going to approach their scene together.

“I also talk to the director and I just let everything flow like hinahayaan ko what is going to happen on set kasi you have to leave room for your co-actors na kasama mo sa eksena because that’s where the magic happens,” she concluded.

(Apart from Angel of Mine, other episodes are Popcorn, airing on Feb. 19, and Love Ko ‘To, Feb. 26. Watch MMK on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube, ABS-CBN Entertainment Facebook page, and iWantTFC.)