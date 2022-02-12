Diego Loyzaga is a gentleman amid breakup with Barbie Imperial

Diego on ex-girlfriend Barbie: ‘I am not perfect to be honest. I just wish her the best and her family the best. Minahal ko silang lahat.

They say all good things must come to an end and that is what happened to the highly-publicized relationship of the gorgeous Barbie Imperial and Diego Loyzaga.

I was talking to Diego just this week for the promo of his new film The Wife which dropped yesterday on Vivamax. The actor has been enjoying his very spontaneous trip to the US since last month that his return to Manila is indefinite. “I like it here. Nagulat din ako how much I am so at home here. I went to Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York,” he said.

We chatted via Zoom at around midnight in Los Angeles where he’s staying at the moment and coincidentally, that was the time he just got off the phone with his ex, “I just got off the phone with Barbie actually. We’re OK, we’re on talking terms. Hindi naman kami naghiwalay ng magkagalit sa isa’t isa. We had our time. We loved each other. And there are just some things people don’t agree on or understand.”

Days prior, Barbie confirmed that they indeed have split after about a year together. Before this, Diego and Barbie even had a film that delved into the topic of breakup and similarly, it happened to both in real life.

With a lot of side issues from the online chismosas a.k.a. The Marites, Diego’s breakup with Barbie has been feasted on online with a lot of assumptions. That is why Diego opened up to us to clarify the rumors, one of which is the glitch in the relationship of Diego’s family with Barbie which is not true.

“Sayo ko lang ito nasabi. After this, I won’t say it again. Alam mo yung pamilya ni Barbie at si Barbie naging parte ng buhay ko, buhay ng pamilya ko. Her mom, her brothers, her cousins. Titos and titas and all of that I respect. I have nothing bad to say, especially kasi alam ko na kahit anong sabihin ko meron at meron masasabi ang tao.”

Diego reached out to Barbie before things got out of hand because of miscommunication and he wanted to be realistic and mature about their situation. He said, “I don’t want to make it any more difficult. Why can’t we just be adults about it? So we’re trying. But it doesn’t help when everybody around is making kung anu-anong kwento.”

Without elaborating the exact reason for the breakup which stemmed from miscommunication, Diego admitted that he could do better in their relationship but as sad as the chapter of his life with Barbie ended, the actress and her family will remain dear to him forever. Said he, “I am not perfect to be honest. I just wish her the best and her family the best. Minahal ko silang lahat.”