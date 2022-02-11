Kris Aquino forgives ex Mel Sarmiento in birthday greeting for PNoy

MANILA, Philippines —“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino revealed in an open letter to her late brother Pres. Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III that she already forgave her ex-fiance Mel Sarmiento.

In her Instagram account, Kris posted videos of her with sons Josh and Bimby.

“I know you wanted to teach me how to practice humility and not to post anything that later on I may regret… sorry sumablay lang kay Mel, kasi pumatol ako and nag-comment when I should’ve just shut up. After I post this I’ll message him na all is forgiven & forgotten,” Kris wrote.

“Time to stop looking back, free myself from the past, focus on today and still have enough FAITH to look forward to tomorrow,” she added.

She also told the late president that she loves him so much and apologized for not saying it often.

“I love you so much. I’m so sorry na hindi ko nasabi enough times when you were still here. I’m sorry for letting you down- but i know nakita mo how much your death has profoundly changed me,” she said.

