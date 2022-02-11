

















































 
























Why is Nadine Lustre covered in blood in comeback Viva movie 'Greed'?
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 11, 2022 | 6:23pm





 
Why is Nadine Lustre covered in blood in comeback Viva movie 'Greed'?
Nadine Lustre in her comeback movie "Greed."
Screengrab from Yam Laranas Instagram account
 


MANILA, Philippines — Director Yam Laranas released on February 9 the teaser of the much-awaited movie comeback of actress Nadine Lustre, "Greed," under Viva Films. 


In his Instagram account, Yam posted the 45-second clip which stars Nadine and Diego Loyzaga. 


"GREED (Official Teaser)," Yam captioned the post, tagging Nadine and Diego. 


In the video, Nadine and Diego are a couple living in a countryside. It looks like the couple tried their luck in a lottery and won. 


 








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by Yam Laranas (@yamlaranas)







 


Nadine and Diego also shared steamy scenes together in the clip. 


At the end of the teaser, Nadine was covered in blood, laughing like a psycho. 


“Greed” is set to premiere in April on VivaMax.


The film marks Nadine’s first movie with Viva Films after she attempted to part ways with Viva Artists Agency in January 2020.


RELATED: Instagram official: Nadine Lustre shares rumored boyfriend's photo for first time


 










 









