Why is Nadine Lustre covered in blood in comeback Viva movie 'Greed'?

Nadine Lustre in her comeback movie "Greed."

MANILA, Philippines — Director Yam Laranas released on February 9 the teaser of the much-awaited movie comeback of actress Nadine Lustre, "Greed," under Viva Films.

In his Instagram account, Yam posted the 45-second clip which stars Nadine and Diego Loyzaga.

"GREED (Official Teaser)," Yam captioned the post, tagging Nadine and Diego.

In the video, Nadine and Diego are a couple living in a countryside. It looks like the couple tried their luck in a lottery and won.

Nadine and Diego also shared steamy scenes together in the clip.

At the end of the teaser, Nadine was covered in blood, laughing like a psycho.

“Greed” is set to premiere in April on VivaMax.

The film marks Nadine’s first movie with Viva Films after she attempted to part ways with Viva Artists Agency in January 2020.

