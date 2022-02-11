At 18, Francine Diaz feels like an old soul

Francine, who is looking ethereal in her pre-debut photoshoot, will have an intimate and ‘dreamy’ debut celebration on Feb. 26, according to her talent management Star Magic.

When Francine Diaz turned 18 years old on Jan. 27, she received a vintage birthday gift.

Her family gifted her with an old typewriter. The young actress is a fan of letter-writing, old school-style, that’s why.

“Why typewriter? Gusto ko po talaga yun, matagal na. Because I love writing letters and minsan pag-nangangawit yung kamay ko sa pagsusulat, gusto kong tina-type ko nalang siya. At dahil mahilig po ako sa lumang bagay, lumang tao (kasi) ako, that’s why they gave me a typewriter. Actually, what they bought me was vintage,” Francine, who even uses candle wax stamps to seal her letters, told The STAR during a one-on-one interview.

Apart from letters, the young actress loves journaling and scrapbooking. She also enjoys writing poems but “only for myself.”

Interestingly, Francine penned a note to herself on her special day. Part of her message read: “Dear Cine, happy birthday. How are you? I know you’re happy but I want to make sure how you are today. My birthday wish for you is, if you change, change for the better. Choose to be kind not just to everyone but also to yourself.”

The STAR asked the Huwag Kang Mangamba and Kadenang Ginto star how it felt to be 18. “I feel like nothing much has changed. Same pa rin naman,” said Francine.

She, however, admitted wanting to become more responsible in life. “Of course, kapag konting galaw mo lang, pwedeng makulong. And mas malaki na yung magiging consequence, I think. But more on sa pagiging responsible ko sa mga decisions ko and sa sarili ko,” she added.

Her new life goals include learning how to drive soon.

“I want to drive and become more independent. Of course, I still need my Mama, pero hindi na yung super duper sa maliliit na bagay (andyan siya). Like before, di ko kaya mag-refill ng water na di ko kasama si Mama. So ngayon paunti-unti po. Traveling or living on my own? Kahit gusto ko, ‘di ko po kaya kasi sanay po ako sa magulo (laughs)! Kasi maraming po akong kapatid. Sanay po ako sa maingay, ‘pag tahimik di ko kakayanin,” she confessed.

Meanwhile, there are three things she’s particularly proud of achieving before turning 18. No. 1 was when she received her first-ever recognition for her acting work on the top-rating series Kadenang Ginto back in 2018. “I remember crying during taping. Nag-sta-start palang ako tapos nabigyan ako ng award,” she recalled.

Second is being able to help purchase their family home. “And third is meron na kaming nalalagay sa ref, napupuno na namin ng pagkain. May tubig na rin kami at di na kami napuputulan ng kuryente. Sobra pong (nakatulong ang showbiz earnings). Dati, pinakamalaking pera na po sa akin yung P2,000 but ngayon po pang grocery na pala siya. Kasi ganoong pera (before), napupunta na talaga lahat sa rent, electricity and water. Di pa kasama pagkain nun,” she candidly shared.

So, if there’s any lesson to glean from her “mahirap but masaya” showbiz journey, Francine said: “Just keep on trying, be patient, don’t give up because good things take time. Hindi kasi (pwede) pinangarap mo ngayon, magiging sa’yo na. You have to work hard on it. No effort is too small.”

What is her birthday wish? “I want to focus on myself, I want to discover more of what I want to do and what I can do. When it comes to handling my money, not all but paunti-unti lang, I want to learn.”

As for her career, Francine just hopes for more projects to come. “Kahit anong roles as long as not daring, I will accept po. ‘Wag lang yung mga scenes na may ganyan hehehe! Basta sweet pa rin,” added Francine, who’s starring next in Bola Bola in her first lead role in a series apart from love team partner Kyle Echarri and The Gold Squad.

Francine was supposed to have an intimate and “dreamy” debut party last month, but due to COVID-19, it has been moved to Feb. 26, still limited to close family members and friends, according to her talent management Star Magic of ABS-CBN. It will also forgo some of the debut traditions such as 18 Roses, as per her wishes.

“Actually, gusto ko talaga ng 18 Roses but wala po kasi yung lolo ko, gusto ko kasi siya ang magiging first or last dance ko. So, I didn’t push through with it, baka kasi maging ma-drama lang ako sa birthday ko at hanapin ko siya,” she explained.

“Sobra po kasi akong lolo’s girl. He passed away around 2010. Iba yung bond namin and attachment ko sa kanya. Dati kasi walang pwedeng umaway sa akin kasi ‘pag inaway nila ako, papagalitan sila ng lolo ko,” she said.

Now that she’s a young lady, is she now open to falling in love? “Of course po, as a teenager, na-cu-curious ako what it feels to be in a relationship. Hindi ko po makita sarili ko sa isang relationship but I want to feel how it is to be loved by someone, aside from my family, friends and supporters,” Francine shared.

“But hindi naman ako nagmamadali, I’m not in a rush. Alam ko naman dadating siya sa tamang panahon and when I’m ready.”