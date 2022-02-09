Gary Valenciano reveals it is his first time to vote ever this coming May

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Gary Valenciano revealed that the upcoming national elections 2022 in May will be his first time to vote ever.

In his video message during the campaign launch of Vice President Leni Robredo in Naga, Gary V said he believes in the capability of the presidential aspirant.

“Alam ko na wala kayong nakikitang mga posts… wala kayong nakikitang iba’t ibang mga linalagay ko sa social media para maipakita ko kung sino ang iboboto ko sa darating na halalan,” he said in the video.

“Pero sa kulay na ganito, sa kulay na ‘to (gestures) ito, alam niyo na kung sino,” he added.

Robredo’s running mate, Francis Pangilinan, is Gary’s brother-in-law through his wife Angeli.

“Ito ang magiging first time ko, first time to vote, ever. And I know I’m going to make the right vote kasi naniniwala talaga ako na si VP Leni Robredo ang dapat maging susunod na presidente ng Pilipinas. At si—bayaw ko—si Francis Kiko Pangilinan, ang dapat maging VP (vice president),” he said.

Apart from Gary, other personalities who appeared in the video at the Robredo-Pangilinan grand rally were Juan Karlos Labajo, Iza Calzado and Jolina Magdangal.

Nikki Valdez, Cherry Pie Picache, Bituin Escalante, Pinky Amador, Red Ollero, Rita Avila, Agot Isidro and The Company were physically present at the event.

