Toni Gonzaga confirms leaving 'Pinoy Big Brother'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Toni Gonzaga confirmed that she will step down as the host of the ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.”

In her Instagram account on Wednesday, Toni shared her statement saying it’s her greatest honor to host the reality show for 16 years.

“From witnessing all my co-hosts transition from housemates to PBB hosts are just some of the best moments in my life sa bahay ni Kuya!” she said.

She also confirmed that she’s recommending her friend Bianca Gonzalez to become the main host of the reality show.

“Today, I'm stepping down as your main host. I know Bianca and the rest of the hosts will continue the PBB legacy,” she said.

“It has been my privilege to greet you all with 'Hello Philippines and 'Hello World' for the last 16 years. I will forever cherish the memories, big nights, and moments in my heart. Thank you Kuya for everything,” she added.

Earlier ABS-CBN entertainment reporter MJ Felipe cited a reliable source saying Toni will bid farewell and endorsed her friend Bianca to do the main hosting.

“THIS JUST IN: According to a reliable source, Toni Gonzaga will no longer host Pinoy Big Brother. No formal resignation but source said Toni has voluntarily endorsed the main hosting job to Bianca Gonzalez,” MJ wrote.

“Reached out to PBB and Toni, awaiting for their official statements,” he added.

Toni trended online on Tuesday after she hosted the proclamation rally of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte at the Philippine Arena.

The host introduced Rep. Rodante Marcoleta as part of the UniTeam’s senatorial slate, one of the congressman who denied the renewal of ABS-CBN franchise.

“Representante ng Sagip party list. May laban tayo sa kanya. Number 43 sa balota. Congressman but soon to be Senator Rodante Marcoleta,” Toni said.

