

















































 












^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Toni Gonzaga confirms leaving 'Pinoy Big Brother'
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 9, 2022 | 3:58pm





 
Toni Gonzaga confirms leaving 'Pinoy Big Brother'
Actress, singer and TV host Toni Gonzaga 
Toni Gonzaga via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Toni Gonzaga confirmed that she will step down as the host of the ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother.” 


In her Instagram account on Wednesday, Toni shared her statement saying it’s her greatest honor to host the reality show for 16 years. 


“From witnessing all my co-hosts transition from housemates to PBB hosts are just some of the best moments in my life sa bahay ni Kuya!” she said. 


She also confirmed that she’s recommending her friend Bianca Gonzalez to become the main host of the reality show. 








“Today, I'm stepping down as your main host. I know Bianca and the rest of the hosts will continue the PBB legacy,” she said.  


“It has been my privilege to greet you all with 'Hello Philippines and 'Hello World' for the last 16 years. I will forever cherish the memories, big nights, and moments in my heart. Thank you Kuya for everything,” she added. 


Earlier ABS-CBN entertainment reporter MJ Felipe cited a reliable source saying Toni will bid farewell and endorsed her friend Bianca to do the main hosting. 


“THIS JUST IN: According to a reliable source, Toni Gonzaga will no longer host Pinoy Big Brother. No formal resignation but source said Toni has voluntarily endorsed the main hosting job to Bianca Gonzalez,” MJ wrote.  


“Reached out to PBB and Toni, awaiting for their official statements,” he added. 


Toni trended online on Tuesday after she hosted the proclamation rally of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte at the Philippine Arena. 


The host introduced Rep. Rodante Marcoleta as part of the UniTeam’s senatorial slate, one of the congressman who denied the renewal of ABS-CBN franchise. 


“Representante ng Sagip party list. May laban tayo sa kanya. Number 43 sa balota. Congressman but soon to be Senator Rodante Marcoleta,” Toni said. 


RELATEDPaul Soriano claims presidential candidate not onsite during campaign ad filming


 










 



 





WATCH TONI GONZAGA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Valentine's 2022: Rico Blanco shares what made him fall in love with Maris Racal







Valentine's 2022: Rico Blanco shares what made him fall in love with Maris Racal



By Marane A. Plaza |
7 hours ago 


Musician Rico Blanco opened up about what made him fall in love with girlfriend Maris Racal.








Entertainment
fbtw













GMA confirms Willie Revillame's departure; Willie spotted with Manny V







GMA confirms Willie Revillame's departure; Willie spotted with Manny V



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 days ago 


TV show host Willie Revillame is leaving GMA Network as his contract is set to end on the 15th of February, GMA...








Entertainment
fbtw













Bea Alonzo reveals contracting COVID-19, encourages followers to get booster shot







Bea Alonzo reveals contracting COVID-19, encourages followers to get booster shot



By Jan Milo Severo |
6 hours ago 


Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year, recalling difficulty in brea...








Entertainment
fbtw













Miss Supranational still with Miss World PH, new Binibining Pilipinas pageant season opens







Miss Supranational still with Miss World PH, new Binibining Pilipinas pageant season opens



By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
2 days ago 


The opening of the Binibining Pilipinas 2022 pageant will be a grand Flores de Mayo parade around Araneta City in May. This...








Entertainment
fbtw













LIST: Oscars 2022 nominees in main categories







LIST: Oscars 2022 nominees in main categories



9 hours ago 


Here are the nominees in key categories for the 94th Academy Awards, to be handed out in Los Angeles on...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Gary Valenciano reveals it is his first time to vote ever this coming May







Gary Valenciano reveals it is his first time to vote ever this coming May



By Jan Milo Severo |
41 minutes ago 


Kapamilya star Gary Valenciano revealed that the upcoming national elections 2022 will be his first time to vote ever.








Entertainment
fbtw













Julia Barretto, GF of Gerald accused of 'ghosting,' admits afraid of ghosts







Julia Barretto, GF of Gerald accused of 'ghosting,' admits afraid of ghosts



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 hours ago 


Actress Julia Barretto admitted that she’s afraid of ghosts, as she shared her fears while filming her upcoming...








Entertainment
fbtw













One proud momma: Marian Rivera shares Zia&rsquo;s toddler milestones, signs of good nutrition




 Sponsored 






One proud momma: Marian Rivera shares Zia’s toddler milestones, signs of good nutrition



By Euden Valdez |
3 hours ago 


With todo-protection, Marian River-Dantes is proud and happy to share Zia’s milestones and signs of good nutrition....








Entertainment
fbtw













Bianca Umali shares peek at lead role in upcoming HBO series 'Halfworlds' season 3







Bianca Umali shares peek at lead role in upcoming HBO series 'Halfworlds' season 3



By Marane A. Plaza |
5 hours ago 


Kapuso star Bianca Umali shared a glimpse of what's behind the scenes of HBO Asia's upcoming "Halfworlds" season 3, where...








Entertainment
fbtw













'All of Us are Dead': Most favorite, least favorite characters







'All of Us are Dead': Most favorite, least favorite characters



By Kathleen A. Llemit |
6 hours ago 


By no means definitive, these are the characters who stood out in the Netflix K-Zombie series-- as people either loved...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with