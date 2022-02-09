Heart Evangelista carves a name globally still loves acting

With her comeback to primetime TV via GMA 7’s I Left My Heart in Sorsogon, whose inevitable finale will air Friday night, Heart Evangelista has shown her passion for embodying a character, like that of Celeste, who reflects some creative pursuits that are occurring in the actress’ life.

Her engaging and inspired performance makes viewers anticipate the romance-drama’s season two. After all, she has proven that she still has the heart for acting.

“I realized how I also love acting,” said Heart, dubbed as the Queen of Creative Collaborations, in a recent virtual press conference. “Maybe as of the moment, it will be my last, matatagalan siguro ako (it will take some time for me to do another acting project).”

This is true since her hands are full with other endeavors in fashion and related fields. But the actress-turned-visual artist is not totally closing the door on acting because she’s sold on the idea of starring in a TV special or a movie.

“I’m open to that,” said she, who has a family that also needs her love and attention. “It’s just siguro sa schedule lang talaga, hindi ko kaya… I have so much to balance.”

Heart would like to see herself in a three-episode special, and possibly step into a role or multiple roles that navigate different stories.

“But honestly, I will miss acting,” shared she on the conclusion of her series. “I really enjoyed the craft, working and collaborating with (everyone like) the director, all the actors.”

Apart from that, the established camaraderie among creatives will also make Heart a bit sentimental.

“Siguro yung samahan namin, although hindi ko siya totally ma-mi-miss because I will make it a point na hindi kami taping friends lang,” said she. “We will always be a part of each other’s life.”

Living in a multi-faceted, artistic professional life, Heart pursues other passions with all her might and gusto. One of which is fashion, as seen in her social media accounts. She graced the recent Fashion Week in Paris and hobnobbed with big-names behind global and luxe brands.

“It’s very overwhelming,” shared Heart. “I’ve been attending Fashion Week for five years now. This trip, I feel, would be one of my favorite trips kasi parang ngayon lang talaga nanganak yung mga lahat ng seeds na na-plant ko (It seems like only now did all the seeds I planted have bore fruit). I’m very thankful dahil malaking tulong talaga yung nagkaroon ako ng mga kaibigan in the fashion industry abroad like Christian Louboutin and Kevin Kwan, who are very, very super supportive.”

Heart was tickled pink with the comments on her Instagram account and excitedly looked back on this one-of-a-kind experience.

“I’ve been doing it for a long time, but it was my first time to attend and be a part of the Dior family,” said she. “So, hindi ko i-ne-expect kasi hindi naman din ako yung tipo (ng) artista na ang dami-dami kong fans. So, parang naging proof din siya, para sa akin na you just have to stay authentic and real, kikay talaga ako… I really do promote (the importance of) expressing individuality and how far it can take you I guess.”

If this is an indication of what lies ahead of her, Heart is on her way to carve a niche in the global fashion world. What is good about her, she has remained humble.

“At this point, I don’t think I would ever get to a point in my life na yayabang ako because I’m just so grateful, very thankful,” said she, “dun lang masaya na ako. Anything else in excess parang kahit ako hindi ako makapaniwala. I don’t think it will get into my head.”

All these artistic and creative turns, with a global direction, were a product of Heart’s decision to contemplate on her career five years ago.

“Naisipan ko siyang gawin because I feel like I’m a little different in a way na hindi ako technically kinakagat ng certain group of people because kikay nga ako, so, minsan parang mahirap intindihin, unless I play a character at mapamahal sa kanila yung character,” recalled she.

“I really wanted to present myself and reintroduce myself as who I am in real life… kumbaga kung saan na lang ako creative… kung saan ako nag-e-excel for myself, yun na lang siguro ang (tatahakin) ko and I felt fashion was always my way of expressing myself from my characters (and works) before when I would be on MYX, my very first character which was Missy sa G-mik pa yun, sobrang expressive talaga ako… I said bumalik tayo sa ganun and I’m happy kasi parang mas nakilala nila ako in a way at mas na-appreciate nila ako as me in real life. That’s why, I said ‘OK, dito ako, feeling ko dito ako.’”

That’s why Heart’s identity and presence are manifested in her creative works and the artist considers her interests in acting, paintings and fashion as connected.

“Fashion is all about working with different pieces, hindi lang yung basta na binili mo sa store and you just wear it and that’s it,” said she. “You can mix high-end (with) low-end… different brands and that’s all about being creative. That also happened when before I wanted to buy something and I couldn’t afford it at that time and I remember my husband (Sorsogon Gov. Chiz Escudero) telling me, you know, necessity breeds creativity. Think of a way na masusuot mo ‘to na hindi mo (kailangang) bumili ng bago. Think of something creative, (naisip ko nga) ang dami ko ngang damit, eh di laruin natin and then, I loved the feeling, parang nabuhayan yung mga creative juices ko, nag-explode siya. Now, I still buy myself pieces, but kumbaga, I work with what I have and it still works. I’m definitely a certified outfit repeater pero hindi lang siya na-o-obvious because I know how to mix and match and definitely, that’s art.”

From there, perhaps what makes her art thrive is that Heart knows how to listen to others, synthesize new ideas, and embrace innovations. She has also joined the non-fungible token (NFT) trend by making her two paintings as digital works.

“I guess I’m very lucky in a way that I get to travel and meet different people, and then (there’s) social media again, there are no visas, there are no boundaries, it’s all open to everyone for them to get to know you,” said Heart, who also collaborated with Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd on an art project last year.

“By being, I guess, in certain areas of the world, you get to meet people and you become knowledgeable about certain things. It’s just about putting yourself out there and meeting different people and then, the ideas will come in. And if you’re nice enough and you’re just yourself, you’ll have friends that will help advise you with certain things and I guess that’s how it worked for me.”

Heart, who traverses seamlessly from one artistic endeavor to another and back, was also asked about her paintings during the media call.

“The muses that I have are women, (who) would probably (be) the many faces for me of myself because marami naman tayong faces, you have your showbiz face, you have your personal face, meaning you with anxiety, with your different facets, of everyone’s personality,” said she. “So, siguro yun siya, that’s why I like painting women as my muse because it really represents the many emotions that I have and the many faces that I have.”

If I Left My Heart in Sorsogon sequel might not happen in the immediate future, but in a distant one, will Heart surprise fans by appearing in an international series like Bling Empire?

“I can’t say if it’s Bling or something else,” said she. “But definitely I did film for a show in Netflix. Hindi ko alam sa totoo lang kung kailan siya lalabas. I think anything abroad siguro para hindi mo siya aasahan because it’s really destiny for me if you want to achieve anything in Hollywood.”

As for her career path, Heart had this to say: “I don’t really have anybody that helps me plan out my career. Kumbaga I just take it a day at a time, kung saan ako hipan ng hangin at kung feeling ko tama yung intuition ko na dapat dito ako pumunta, yun ang gagawin ko. So, right now, I really have no solid plans as to what my next steps are. Kumbaga kung saan ako gustong dalhin bonus na lang sa akin yun at e-enjoyin ko each step.”

(Watch I Left My Heart in Sorsogon after 24 Oras.)