Entertainment
 
One proud momma: Marian Rivera shares Zia’s toddler milestones, signs of good nutrition
 


Euden Valdez - Philstar.com
February 9, 2022 | 2:35pm





 
Marian Rivera shares Zia's toddler milestones, signs of good nutrition
With todo-protection, Marian River-Dantes is proud and happy to share Zia’s milestones and signs of good nutrition. She wishes to inspire her fellow moms how rewarding it is to raise toddlers—no matter how challenging at times.
Photo Release
 


MANILA, Philippines — Marian Rivera-Dantes may be one of the most famous Filipino celebrities of her time but she is just like every mother when it comes to her children. All she wants is to see them growing up healthy, especially in their toddler years.


With the still ongoing pandemic, this is even more important for the multi-hyphenated celebrity mom. She does her best to provide her kids age-appropriate nutrition and protection from sicknesses.


“Importante sa ating mga moms na confident tayo na ang mga anak natin ay kayang gawin ang mga gusto nila—at dapat protected lalo nga ngayong pandemic,” Marian shares.


Good thing Zia, her eldest who just turned 6 last November, is growing up “todo-protected,” which allows her to play and explore without getting sick.


“Itong si Zia todo active yan bata pa lang. Ang hilig sumuot kung saan-saan. May time nga nagulat na lang kami, aba gumapang na pala sa halamanan!” the celeb mom posted in Facebook. “Iba talaga ‘pag malakas at hindi sakitin ang mga bata noh? Hindi nakaka-worry na maglaro-laro sila at mag-explore. Ganyan yung pakiramdam ko habang lumalalaki si Zia.”


With this, Marian is confident that Zia’s toddler years will continue to be filled with happy memories.








She also shares how Zia is getting only the right nutrition for her age. “Dapat iba-iba yung nata-try nilang food. Kasama rin dun yung sabay kaming kakain, para nakikita ni Ate Zia na ineenjoy din namin yung food na nakahain sa table. Pero ang pinaka-nakapagpanatag ng loob ko eh yung meron s'yang growing up milk na iniinom everyday.”


With todo-protection, Marian is proud and happy to share Zia’s milestones and signs of good nutrition. She wishes to inspire her fellow moms how rewarding it is to raise toddlers—no matter how challenging at times.


Todo-active and not sickly


“Itong si Zia todo-active yan bata pa lang. Ang hilig sumuot kung saan-saan. May time nga nagulat na lang kami, aba gumapang na pala sa halamanan. Ginalingan eh!”


Even with her many explorations, mom Marian is confident that Zia is not sickly.


“Iba talaga ‘pag malakas at hindi sakitin ang mga bata noh? Hindi nakaka-worry na maglarolaro sila at mag-explore,” she says.


Loves to read books


Apart from being physically active, Zia has also showcased how mentally alert and cheerful she is.


“Laging nakangiti pa at malambig, nakakagigil! Natututo ng mga gawain sa bahay, laging curious at marunong magisip. Nakikita ko na ginagabayan nya ang kapatid nya na bata pa at talagang mabait na Ate,” Marian shares.


Zia also surprises her mom by reading all the books she buys, and by reading to her younger brother Ziggy.


Marian Rivera shares Zia’s toddler milestones, signs of good nutrition


‘Ang laki-laki na nya’


Of course as a mom, Marian still can’t help but worry about Zia. “Noong lumalaki si Zia, may time na medyo worried ako kasi ‘di siya tabain. Feel ko naman todo pinapakain ko siya ng mga healthy food pero ganoon pa rin. Ewan ko ba tayong mga mommies, ‘di maaalis talaga yung worry,” she admits.


She soon realized that this is totally okay since Zia has the right weight and height for her age.


“Ngayon pag tinitignan ko si Zia, parang biglang ang laki-laki na niya. Kahit medyo masakit sa heart, feeling assured at confident ako to see na Zia is growing up to be healthy.”


Eats vegetables


Toddlers can be very picky eaters so Marian is very proud to share that Zia eats her vegetables.


“Ang favorite food ni Zia? Naku magugulat kayo! Ang hilig niya ay fried tilapia at ginataang gulay! Request niya yan lagi. Pero kahit ano naman pagkain, walang inaatrasan yan.”


Even when Zia was younger, she has had very good appetite.


Little Miss Malakas


“Tawag ni Dong kay Zia, Little Miss Malakas! Little helper ko kasi yan sa lahat ng bagay, mapa-groceries, gardening, flower arrangement, luto! (Noong) three years old pa lang ha, nagbubuhat na ng kung anu-ano,” Marian exclaims.


For her, this is a sign of Zia’s good muscle development. “Ngayon si Ziggy binubuhat na rin!” she adds.




The signs of good nutrition


The signs of good nutrition

Just like Marian, moms must look for these 10 signs of good nutrition in their 3+ toddlers:


    

  1. Not sickly
    
 
    2. 

  2. Mentally alert and cheerful
    
 
    3. 

  3. Right weight and height
    
 
    4. 

  4. Good appetite
    
 
    5. 

  5. Good muscle development
    
 
    6. 

  6. Regular bowel movement
    
 
    7. 

  7. Clear skin
    
 
    8. 

  8. Clear eyes
    
 
    9. 

  9. Shiny hair
    
 
    10. 

  10. Sleeps uninterruptedly
    11. 



Marian Rivera shares Zia’s toddler milestones, signs of good nutrition


According to Nestlé Mom and Me website, todo-protected toddlers can get good nutrition from healthy food choices. Healthy food choices ensure physical nourishment of a child’s growing body and brain. It also nourishes social, mental and psychological development. To keep toddlers active and healthy, regular exercise is also recommended.


To supplement proper diet and exercise, Marian also tried to look for the right milk for Zia. She found this in NIDO 3+ and 5+.  


“Kailangan nila ng growing up milk for their growing up years and you really have to check the label to ensure na todo sustansya, katulad ng NIDO 3+,” the celeb mom advises.


“Panatag ako kasi Nido 3+ is also enriched with many vitamins and minerals for toddlers aged 3 years and up na wala sa regular powdered milk drinks. Share ko na rin na NIDO 3+ ay expertly-made with the Nutritods program,” Marian recommends.


She also mentions the vitamins and nutrients in NIDO’s formulation including Vitamins A, C, E, Zinc and Selenium, as well as other brain and growth nutrients.


During this times, Marian also loves that NIDO 3+ and 5+ help strengthen Zia’s immunity with Lactobacillus protectus. “Ito ay good bacteria that helps support upper respiratory defense na makakatulong rin maiwasan ang cough and colds.”


From NIDO 3+, Zia also easily moved to NIDO 5+. “Si Ate Z, nag simula talaga sa NIDO 3+ at dito ko nakita ang todo development. . . Dahil dito, tuloy tuloy na kami hanggang NIDO 5+!” Marian ended.


 


To know more about the 10 signs of good nutrition in growing up kids like Zia, visit https://www.momandme.nestle.com.ph/brand/NIDO. 


NIDO 3+ & 5+ are not suitable for infant feeding and are not breastmilk substitutes.


 


MARIAN RIVERA
MILK
