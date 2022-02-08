'May trauma siyang nadulot sa akin': Janella Salvador opens up about past relationship

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador revealed that she's suffered from emotional trauma caused by a past romantic relationship.

In Ogie Diaz's YouTube channel, Janella said she already forgave her ex-boyfriend, whom she didn’t name in the interview.

"May trauma siyang nadulot sa akin. Na-forgive ko naman na. Ako as a person, mabilis ako mag-forgive. Hindi ako nagho-hold ng grudges, e, kasi, ako gusto ko peaceful tayo, okay, sige,” Janella said.

"Pero closure, hindi kami nagkaroon ng closure. I just chose to, ‘Okay na, let go ko na,'" she added.

Janella further detailed how she's impacted by her trauma.

"Yun yung actually, ang naging trauma sa akin, hindi yung physical part, e. Parang, actually I have never talked about this,” she said.

"I won’t go into detail na lang pero yung part na na-trauma ako for some reason is being around drunk people, drunk men. Yun yung naging trauma ko. Pag lalaki, tapos lasing, tapos wala sa sarili, doon ako na-trauma. Alam ni Markus yun," she added.

Janella Salvador is currently in a relationship with Markus Paterson, whom she shares a son named Jude. —Video from Ogie Diaz YouTube channel

