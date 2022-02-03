Tom Rodriguez, Carla Abellana greet pet dog on birthday amid breakup rumors

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso celebrity couple Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez posted birthday greetings for their pet dog amid breakup rumors.

In their Instagram stories, the couple posted photo of their dog.

"HAPPY 9TH BIRTHDAY MY BABY. MOMMY LOVES YOU SO MUCH," Carla wrote.

"Happy 9th Birthday, my baby girl! I love you so much!" Tom wrote.

Tom and Carla have allegedly broken up because of a supposed third party.

In the column of Salve Asis in the Pilipino Star Ngayon, it was speculated that the alleged split was due to another female celebrity linked to Tom.

In the "Take It... Per Minute, Me Ganun" show of Cristy Fermin, Lolit Solis and Mr. Fu, Mr. Fu narrated a blind item.

Cristy got the blind item while Lolit named Tom and Carla.

