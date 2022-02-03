

















































 












^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Tom Rodriguez, Carla Abellana greet pet dog on birthday amid breakup rumors
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 3, 2022 | 7:49pm





 
Tom Rodriguez, Carla Abellana greet pet dog on birthday amid breakup rumors
Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez 
Pat Dy via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso celebrity couple Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez posted birthday greetings for their pet dog amid breakup rumors. 


In their Instagram stories, the couple posted photo of their dog. 


"HAPPY 9TH BIRTHDAY MY BABY. MOMMY LOVES YOU SO MUCH," Carla wrote. 


"Happy 9th Birthday, my baby girl! I love you so much!" Tom wrote. 








Tom and Carla have allegedly broken up because of a supposed third party. 


In the column of Salve Asis in the Pilipino Star Ngayon, it was speculated that the alleged split was due to another female celebrity linked to Tom. 


In the "Take It... Per Minute, Me Ganun" show of Cristy Fermin, Lolit Solis and Mr. Fu, Mr. Fu narrated a blind item. 


Cristy got the blind item while Lolit named Tom and Carla.


RELATED: 'My husband's lover'? Tom Rodriguez, Carla Abellana rumored to split over alleged 3rd party

 


 










 









CARLA ABELLANA AND TOM RODRIGUEZ

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Enchong Dee voluntarily surrenders to NBI







Enchong Dee voluntarily surrenders to NBI



By Marane A. Plaza |
2 days ago 


Actor Enchong Dee voluntarily surrendered himself to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Quezon City, ith regards...








Entertainment
fbtw













Paul Soriano claims presidential candidate not onsite during campaign ad filming







Paul Soriano claims presidential candidate not onsite during campaign ad filming



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Director Paul Soriano claimed that presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was not onsite during the January...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Ikamamatay ko &lsquo;to': Francine Diaz gets message from 'All of Us Are Dead' star







'Ikamamatay ko ‘to': Francine Diaz gets message from 'All of Us Are Dead' star



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Kapamilya actress Francine Diaz revealed that she got a direct message from South Korean actor Yoon Chan-young. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Paulo Avelino admits being the third party in a relationship







Paulo Avelino admits being the third party in a relationship



By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark |
7 days ago 


Paulo pleaded guilty as the third party in a relationship.








Entertainment
fbtw





 







Dingdong supports daughter Zia&rsquo;s showbiz inclination







Dingdong supports daughter Zia’s showbiz inclination



By Nathalie Tomada |
20 hours ago 


It’s not hard to see that Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera’s unica hija Zia takes after her parents.








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest







 

'Sobrang gulat na gulat ako'; Joshua on his viral TikTok video







'Sobrang gulat na gulat ako'; Joshua on his viral TikTok video



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 hour ago 


Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia revealed the story behind his viral TikTok video. 








Entertainment
fbtw













'May ibang impact rin': Angelica Panganiban on being 'Hugot Queen'







'May ibang impact rin': Angelica Panganiban on being 'Hugot Queen'



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 hours ago 


Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban reacted on her new moniker “Hugot Queen.” 








Entertainment
fbtw













Julius Babao says money not an issue on network transfer
 






Julius Babao says money not an issue on network transfer



By Jan Milo Severo |
7 hours ago 


New Kapatid broadcaster Julius Babao revealed the reason why he decided to leave ABS-CBN for TV5. 








Entertainment
fbtw













'We were pregnant and then no more'; Bettina Carlos suffers miscarriage







'We were pregnant and then no more'; Bettina Carlos suffers miscarriage



By Jan Milo Severo |
8 hours ago 


Actress Bettina Carlos revealed that she suffered miscarriage with her second baby. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Cornerstone rides the P-pop wave with VXON







Cornerstone rides the P-pop wave with VXON



By Nathalie Tomada |
20 hours ago 


Cornerstone Entertainment, the talent management agency behind the careers of hitmakers Moira dela Torre, KZ Tandingan, Yeng...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with