'Very fake news': Lovi Poe camp denies link to Tom Rodriguez, Carla Abellana alleged split
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 2, 2022 | 3:41pm





 
'Very fake news': Lovi Poe camp denies link to Tom Rodriguez, Carla Abellana alleged split
Actress Lovi Poe
Lovi Poe via Instagram
 

 
MANILA, Philippines —  Actress Lovi Poe's camp denied the supposed involvement of the actress in the breakup rumors surrounding newlyweds Tom Rodriguez and Carla Abellana.


Word about the breakup first started last week when "Take It... Per Minute, Me Ganun," Pilipino Star Ngayon's (PSN) digital talk show hosted by Lolit Solis, Cristy Fermin and Mr. Fu, discussed about the alleged rift between Rodriguez and Abellana.


Recently, YouTube videos are claiming that actress and singer Lovi Poe has had something to do with the breakup. 


Talent management company LVD Management Corp. denied the supposed involvement through Lovi's talent manager, Leo Dominguez.


Dominguez said, as quoted by PSN, “Kawawa naman si Lovi kung mapagbibintangan siya. Siya naman ngayon ang bagong biktima ng mga mahilig gumawa ng fake news."


He added, “Natatawa na lang noong una si Lovi, pero ngayon na kumakalat na ang fake news na ito at maraming nagtatanong sa kanya kung totoo ba ito, kailangan na namin mag-react para klaruhin ang issue!"


Poe's camp emphasized that Lovi is actually friends with Carla and Tom.


“Kaibigan ni Lovi ang mag-asawa. Nakasama na ni Lovi si Carla sa pelikula at tatlong beses na rin nakasama ni Lovi si Tom sa pelikula. Hinding hindi magagawa ni Lovi ang makipagrelasyon sa isang taong may asawa na. Lalong hindi siya manghihimasok sa marriage na kinabibilangan ng mga kaibigan niya. So, gusto lang namin i-clarify na hindi totoo ‘yan. Very fake news, kaya tigilan na!”


Additionally, Lovi has been sharing posts on her Instagram page, showing snippets of her romantic relationship with Hollywood producer Montgomery Blencowe.


RELATED: Lovi Poe, 'Owe My Love' cast reveal secrets to summer-ready body


 










 









