'Huwag magpapabudol': Angelica Panganiban compares voting wisely to her love life

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban reminded the public to vote wisely in the coming elections.

In the video posted in the Facebook page of Young Public Servants, a group of young dynamic individuals "focused on promoting good governance and democratic citizenship among the youth", Angelica likened being fooled by public servants to having been failed by a romantic partner whom she once trusted.

“Ilang beses akong iniwan sa ere. Ilang beses din akong nasaktan. Lagapak, beh! Dapang-dapa! Ninakawan ako ng pag-asa at pangarap,” she said.

“Minahal ko, e. Pinagtanggol ko pa nga sa mga friends ko. Pero, wala! Nganga! Mambubudol pala! Nakakapagod din maging tanga,” she added.

She then reminded the public the importance of being meticulous and wise in choosing your candidates for the May 2022 national elections.

“Sa ganda kong ‘to? Hindi ko deserve. Hindi mo rin deserve. It’s not worth it! I’ve learned my lesson. Kaya sana, ikaw rin. Iwasan na natin ang mga manloloko,” she said.

“Ingat-ingat sa mga tao. Kilatising mabuti ang mga manliligaw. Halughugin ang bio data mula high school hanggang college. Alamin at tingnan ang character references. Huwag magpapabudol, at huwag sa magnanakaw," the actress concluded.

