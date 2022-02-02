

















































 












^


 













 








Entertainment
 
'Huwag magpapabudol': Angelica Panganiban compares voting wisely to her love life
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 2, 2022 | 12:00pm





 
'Huwag magpapabudol': Angelica Panganiban compares voting wisely to her love life
Actress Angelica Panganiban
Angelica Panganiban via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban reminded the public to vote wisely in the coming elections. 


In the video posted in the Facebook page of Young Public Servants, a group of young dynamic individuals "focused on promoting good governance and democratic citizenship among the youth", Angelica likened being fooled by public servants to having been failed by a romantic partner whom she once trusted.    


“Ilang beses akong iniwan sa ere. Ilang beses din akong nasaktan. Lagapak, beh! Dapang-dapa! Ninakawan ako ng pag-asa at pangarap,” she said.


“Minahal ko, e. Pinagtanggol ko pa nga sa mga friends ko. Pero, wala! Nganga! Mambubudol pala! Nakakapagod din maging tanga,” she added. 




She then reminded the public the importance of being meticulous and wise in choosing your candidates for the May 2022 national elections. 


“Sa ganda kong ‘to? Hindi ko deserve. Hindi mo rin deserve. It’s not worth it! I’ve learned my lesson. Kaya sana, ikaw rin. Iwasan na natin ang mga manloloko,” she said. 


“Ingat-ingat sa mga tao. Kilatising mabuti ang mga manliligaw. Halughugin ang bio data mula high school hanggang college. Alamin at tingnan ang character references. Huwag magpapabudol, at huwag sa magnanakaw," the actress concluded.


RELATED'Kesa naman dignidad': Angelica Panganiban fires back at basher


 










 









ANGELICA PANGANIBAN

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Enchong Dee voluntarily surrenders to NBI







Enchong Dee voluntarily surrenders to NBI



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Actor Enchong Dee voluntarily surrendered himself to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Quezon City, ith regards...








Entertainment
fbtw













Carlo Aquino&rsquo;s non-showbiz girlfriend Trina Candaza moves out from their home







Carlo Aquino’s non-showbiz girlfriend Trina Candaza moves out from their home



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Trina Candaza, Carlo Aquino’s non-showbiz girlfriend, has apparently moved out of the home she shares with...








Entertainment
fbtw













Is your sign lucky in the Year of the Water Tiger?




By Pat-P Daza |
2 days ago 


Last week, I wrote about what to expect in the Year of the Water Tiger. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Bianca Manalo on extramarital affairs: 'Give men allowance for mistakes'







Bianca Manalo on extramarital affairs: 'Give men allowance for mistakes'



By Marane A. Plaza |
7 days ago 


Actress and former beauty queen Bianca Manalo shared an unpopular opinion about cheating, as she channeled her role of Carol...








Entertainment
fbtw













Maris Racal shares 'Darna' audition experience


 




Maris Racal shares 'Darna' audition experience



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 days ago 


Kapamilya actress Maris Racal revealed that she auditioned for the Darna role that eventually went to Jane de Leon. ...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Paul Soriano claims presidential candidate not onsite during campaign ad filming







Paul Soriano claims presidential candidate not onsite during campaign ad filming



By Marane A. Plaza |
26 minutes ago 


Director Paul Soriano claimed that presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was not onsite during the January...








Entertainment
fbtw













It's a baby boy for Angeline Quinto







It's a baby boy for Angeline Quinto



By Jan Milo Severo |
30 minutes ago 


Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto revealed that her baby with non-showbiz boyfriend is a boy. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Enchong Dee camp says actor didn't evade arrest







Enchong Dee camp says actor didn't evade arrest



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 hour ago 


The camp of Kapamilya actor Enchong Dee released a statement saying that the actor didn't evade arrest. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for Holocaust comments







Whoopi Goldberg apologizes for Holocaust comments



3 hours ago 


US actress Whoopi Goldberg has apologized after she was criticized for saying that the Nazi genocide of six million Jews "was...








Entertainment
fbtw













Beauty pageants 'devastated' by death of Miss USA 2019







Beauty pageants 'devastated' by death of Miss USA 2019



3 hours ago 


Organizers of the Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants said Monday they were "devastated" by the suicide a day earlier of former...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with