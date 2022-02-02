

















































 












Entertainment
 
Paul Soriano claims presidential candidate not onsite during campaign ad filming
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 2, 2022 | 12:12pm





 
Paul’s directorial comeback, Real Life Fiction, is borne out of his observations on the processes actors go through when creating characters — and how these affect who they are and how they live their lives when cameras stop rolling.
STAR / File
 


MANILA, Philippines — Director Paul Soriano, husband of actress Toni Gonzaga, claimed that a presidential aspirant was not onsite during the January 8 filming of the "UNITY" campaign ad.


This was in response to netizens' ire over Soriano's Instagram story of a photo that hinted that Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was actually healthy and fine, as opposed to initial claims of the presidentiable that he was ill.


On January 7, Marcos Jr. was unable to attend the hearing on three disqualification cases filed against him before the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) as he claimed that he was sick and undergoing quarantine.


According to a "24 Oras" report last Monday, Soriano posted photos of the Bongbong-Sara UniTeam ad filming on his Instagram Stories, with a clapboard dated January 8.


In a separate tweet, Soriano clarified the campaign advertisement was shot all over the country for a week.


"On January 8, 2022, I was in Davao with my staff and crew shooting the Davao portion of the commercial. We were in Brgy. Kapatagan capturing the beauty of Mt. Apo," he said.


In a television interview, Soriano said Marcos and Duterte "were never with him from January 4 to January 8."


Marcos is yet to respond on the issue.


 










 









