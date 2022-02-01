Marian Rivera mourns death of fellow Miss Universe judge Cheslie Kryst

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso "Primetime Queen" Marian Rivera is one of the many celebrities who are mourning the death of Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst. It can be recalled that the two bonded last December during the Miss Universe 2021 pageant, as they both became part of the judge panel.

Cheslie served as a preliminary judge during Marian's time as part of the Miss Universe 2021 selection committee.

In her Instagram story, the Kapuso star shared a post from the Instagram account @dantes.updates that showed a photo of herself sharing the stage with Cheslie during last year's Miss Universe pageant. She simply used crying and broken heart emojis to express her grief.

Rivera has spoken very fondly not just of her time as a Miss Universe 2021 judge, but also of her co-members on the committee, saying in previous interviews that the women are all down-to-earth and humble and they have formed special friendships among the circle.

“May communication pa rin kami at nag-uusap pa rin kami. Sila mismo ina-approach ka nila. Nakakatuwa na nakasama ko sila,” she recalled.

Cheslie died last Sunday after falling from the Orion building, the high-rise apartment where she lived, in Manhattan, New York.

Kryst won in the 2019 Miss USA pageant as the representative of North Carolina, and later on competed at the Miss Universe 2019 pageant. She was also a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, it's best to contact the Department of Health's National Center for Mental Health at 0917-899-8727 or 02-7989-8727; the Natasha Goulbourn Foundation Hopeline at 0917-558-4673, 0918-873-4673, and 02-8804-4673; or the In Touch Crisis Line at 0917-800-1123, 0922-893-8944, and 02-8893-7603.

