Rihanna announces pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
February 1, 2022 | 8:52am





 
Rihanna announces pregnancy with boyfriend A$AP Rocky
In this file photo taken on September 13, 2021, Barbadian singer Rihanna and US rapper A$AP Rocky arrive for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Rihanna revealed her baby bump in Harlem over the weekend, dropping the news that she is pregnant with her first child.
AFP / Angela Weiss
 


MANILA, Philippines — Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. The two announced their pregnancy news through a series of photos in Harlem, New York shot by photographer Miles Diggs.


The couple was photographed out in New York City over the weekend, where Rihanna debuted her baby bump while wearing a long pink jacket. Her oversized outerwear was unbuttoned at the bottom, which revealed her growing bump adorned in a gold cross with colorful jewels. The photos were taken in Harlem, rapper A$AP Rocky’s hometown.


In the photos, the Fenty mogul can be seen bracing the snow and blistering New York temperatures, while in one photo, Rocky embraces his partner and kisses her forehead.


Rihanna has reportedly been dating A$AP Rocky since January 2020, but the two have been friends and linked to each other since as early as 2016.


 








 


Back in May, the rapper told GQ Magazine about his romance with Rihanna, calling her the "love of my life." When asked what it felt like to be in a relationship, he said, "So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."


The photographer chosen by the couple to take the pictures shared a close-up image of Rih’s bump on Instagram, alongside a caption that reads "SHE IS !" and tagged both musicians.


 








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by Miles Diggs (@diggzy)






 










 









