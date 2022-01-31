

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Samantha Panlilio speech used to address Miss Grand International, Miss Supranational spat
 


Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
January 31, 2022 | 5:06pm





 
Samantha Panlilio speech used to address Miss Grand International, Miss Supranational spat
Beauty queen Samantha Panlilio 
Samantha Panlilio via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — The 10th edition of the Miss Grand International is slated on October 25, 2022 while the national finals would unfold somewhere in June or July. Yet as early as now, the pageant community has been in an uproar because of the "word war" between Thai pageant producer and media personality Nawat Itsaragrisil and the Miss Supranational organization.


It started when reigning Miss Supranational Chanique Rabe was asked what her title meant during a live interview. She explained that "supranational" meant "without borders," and that the title is one of the five grand slam crowns that include Miss Universe, Miss World, Miss International, and Miss Earth.


True enough, that's what research materials will show you when you search the subject.


But the president of MGI took it the wrong way that Chanique did not include his pageant in the enumeration, and was quick to point out that all the aforementioned titles were minor crowns.


This prompted the spokesperson of the Supranational organization to post a cryptic message that read, "If you put a crown on a clown, you don't expect a king!"


A lot of pageant enthusiasts find it unbecoming for an organization to engage, or even initiate verbal spats. 


Beauty pageant fans were quick to note and share the speech of Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2021 Samantha Alexandra Panlilio, also known as SamPan, on the campaign to "stop war and violence" had she landed in the Top 10.


Over the weekend, the SamPan delivered and shared her speech on Samantha Bernardo's Kumu channel, to the glee of its viewers. To wit: "One of history's most influential people, Martin Luther King, said 'I have a dream!' In Thai, you say 'Chan mi khwam fan.' In Spanish, 'Tengo in sueño.' In Mandarin, 'Wu you yige mengxiang.' In French, 'J'ai un reve.' And in my country, we say, 'May pangarap ako!' Do you hear how powerful that statement is felt in any language?"


"Every person, every child should be entitled to pursue their dream. However, during these times of war, conflict, and the pandemic, how can those people affected focus on their dreams when they are focused on mere survival? I am not a superhero and I cannot solve all these problems in one lifetime. But I am Miss Grand Philippines and a peace ambassador of my country, and I am standing in front of you today because, like you, I, too, am a dreamer. So let's take action and create a safe space for children to aspire freely," she added.


Panlilio further said, "Let's leave a timeless legacy that will serve as a reminder of what is our duty to humanity, to close the divide, promote equality, and educate those around us to inspire generations to follow. And this is what I'm going to live by forever, the very essence of Miss Grand International. Khob khun kap!"


RELATED: Pinoy pageant fans 'up in arms' vs Bangkok-based Miss Grand International


 










 









BEAUTY QUEEN

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







'Our hearts are broken': 'Extra' honors Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst







'Our hearts are broken': 'Extra' honors Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst



By Marane A. Plaza |
7 hours ago 


Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019 titleholder and a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,”...








Entertainment
fbtw













Maris Racal shares 'Darna' audition experience







Maris Racal shares 'Darna' audition experience



By Jan Milo Severo |
7 hours ago 


Kapamilya actress Maris Racal revealed that she auditioned for the Darna role that eventually went to Jane de Leon. ...








Entertainment
fbtw













Is your sign lucky in the Year of the Water Tiger?




By Pat-P Daza |
18 hours ago 


Last week, I wrote about what to expect in the Year of the Water Tiger. 








Entertainment
fbtw





 







Netflix must face 'Queen's Gambit' lawsuit, US judge rules







Netflix must face 'Queen's Gambit' lawsuit, US judge rules



8 hours ago 


A Georgian former chess world champion's $5-million lawsuit against Netflix will go ahead after she claimed she was defamed...








Entertainment
fbtw













Morissette & Dave&rsquo;s love story: From rooftop dates to secret wedding







Morissette & Dave’s love story: From rooftop dates to secret wedding



By Leah C. Salterio |
18 hours ago 


Asia’s Phoenix Morissette Amon was a blushing and beautiful June bride.








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Janet Jackson documentary offers skin-deep account of superstar's rise







Janet Jackson documentary offers skin-deep account of superstar's rise



8 hours ago 


It's also teased that she will offer her side of the story surrounding the infamous "wardrobe malfunction" when Justin Timberlake...








Entertainment
fbtw













How Rob Gomez caught the acting bug




 


How Rob Gomez caught the acting bug



By Jerry Donato |
18 hours ago 


Rob Gomez has the makings of a leading man or a versatile actor. 








Entertainment
fbtw













John Arcilla, Sid Lucero admire each other&rsquo;s acting & work ethic







John Arcilla, Sid Lucero admire each other’s acting & work ethic



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
1 day ago 

 
John Arcilla on Sid Lucero: ‘Andami mong makukuhang resources, on and off the camera, and he plays around. That’s...








Entertainment
fbtw













Julius Babao shares story behind decision to move to TV5







Julius Babao shares story behind decision to move to TV5



By Nathalie Tomada |
1 day ago 


Veteran newscaster Julius Babao surprised not a few viewers when he announced, at the very start of 2022, that he was leaving...








Entertainment
fbtw













Trina Candaza writes cryptic post fueling rocky relationship with Carlo Aquino







Trina Candaza writes cryptic post fueling rocky relationship with Carlo Aquino



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 days ago 


Actor Carlo Aquino's partner Trina Candaza wrote a cryptic post on social media, fueling speculation that the couple’s...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with