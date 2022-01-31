

















































 
























Maris Racal shares 'Darna' audition experience
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 31, 2022 | 11:16am





 
Maris Racal shares 'Darna' audition experience
Singer-actress Maris Racal 
Sony Music Philippines / Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Maris Racal revealed that she auditioned for the Darna role that eventually went to Jane de Leon. 


In a report by PEP.ph, Maris said that the experience was fun. 


“Lahat naman yata dumaan, parang pina-try. Oo, nag-try din ako. Nag-try din ako magsuot ng costume. It was fun, grabe. Super dami namin noon,” she said. 


Maris said that she really dreams of playing a superheroine role because of her love for Marvel. 


 








 




 


 






 





 






 


 


 






 


 






 


 


 








 


 




A post shared by Maris Racal (@mariesteller)







 


“Dream ko rin talaga magkaroon ng superhero movie. Kakanood ko ito ng Marvel. Gusto ko na tuloy na may superpower,” she said. 


She noted that even though she not bag the role, she’s happy for Jane. 


“Na-enjoy ko siya kasi exciting 'yung fact na nag-a-audition ka for Darna, and 'yung lines, 'yung rush niya. Masayang experience naman siya. 'Yung mga ganu'ng moments, dapat happy ka lang or chill ka lang. Gawin mo lang kung ano 'yung pinapagawa nila,” she said. 


