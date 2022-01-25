'Best new year of my life': Claudine Barretto shares reconciliation with sister Marjorie

Claudine Barretto in a scene from her new Viva film 'Deception'; Marjorie Barretto

MANILA, Philippines — Seems like all is well now between sisters Claudine and Marjorie Barretto.

During the virtual press con of her new movie "Deception" with Mark Anthony Fernandez yesterday, Claudine shared that she has reconciled with her sister Marjorie and they celebrated New Year's Eve together.

"Best new year of my life talaga, kasi finally nakasama ko ulit ang sister ko, ang mga nieces ko and pamangkin. Noon lang kami nagkasama-sama ulit since nga ng gulo during wake ni dad two years ago. I'm sure our dad is happy seeing us together. Masaya, masaya," Claudine shared.

"The Optimum Star: also revealed that their mother, Inday Barretto, just got out of the hospital three days ago after being confined due to COVID-19.

Claudine is headlining the movie "Deception," which is directed by Joel Lamangan. It is her reunion movie with ex-beau and former love team partner Mark Anthony.

When asked if the two would reconcile, Mark Anthony responded by seemingly giving Claudine an ultimatum: “Posibleng magkabalikan kung mangyayari in the next three or four years. Pero kapag lumagpas na doon, parang imposible na, 'yun lang ang iniisip ko. Kapag hindi kami nagka-loving-loving in the next three years, wala nang mangyayaring ganoon, co-actors na lang kami," the actor said.

"Pero kapag in the next three years or four years, nagka-jelling-jelling kami, puwede. Pero beyond that, hindi na ako aasa pa."

Even though the two have reunited on-screen, their new movie is not at all a romantic movie though.

"Deception" is a drama-mystery that tells the story of Rose (Claudine Barretto), a famous actress, and Jericho (Mark Anthony Fernandez,) a stunt double, who fell in love and got married. With a son named Thomas, it was already a perfect life filled with love. But what could have been a promising future for their family starts spiraling down after Rose became convicted for killing her husband and was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment.

The two shared what it's like working together again.

“Ang gustung-gusto ko kay Claudine, naging independent woman siya, 'yun ang napansin ko,” said Mark.

“Working with Mark is very easy, and we really have a good rapport,” Claudine said about Mark.

This is also Claudine’s movie comeback after her six-year break from acting.

This film is from the award-winning director Lamangan, and produced by Viva Films and Borracho Film Production."Deception" can be streamed exclusively this January 28 on VIVAMAX Philippines.

