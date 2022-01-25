'Sorry to disappoint pero buhay pa ko': Kris Aquino slams 'fake news' about health condition

In an image posted on her Instagram account on January 12, 2022, Kris Aquino was being check by her nurse.

MANILA, Philippines — Kris Aquino dismissed rumors that she is dying as “fake news.”

In an Instagram post last night, the actress and TV host shared that it was her closest cousin and not she who died.

“This was taken by bimb last night while we were praying w/ the rest of our Cojuangco cousins & the Teopaco family’s closest friends during the Zoom novena Mass for my cousin Marla who passed away Friday, January 21,” she said of the photo she posted.

She admitted that she has been finding it “disturbing” since Friday to read about so many “fake news” about her being rushed to the hospital or fighting for her life in a hospital or abroad.

“It’s been disturbing that since Friday so many have been spreading fake news about me being either in St Luke’s BGC or the States but always with the same theme, that I’m in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and in critical condition. NONE OF THAT IS TRUE,” she affirmed.

According to her, naysayers seemingly wanted her to die too soon after her late brother President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III died last year.

“Ayaw akong tigilan ng #fakenews and parang sobrang excited yung mga trolls na within 1 year both Noy & me would pass away,” she resented.

Thus, Kris made a stand and vowed to fight her autoimmune disease for the sake of her sons.

“Sorry to disappoint pero buhay at ilalaban pa na mapahaba ang oras ko because Kuya Josh & Bimb still need me.”

She said she wanted to say more, but she would rather rest instead to regain strength.

“I have a lot more to say, perfect timing because birthday ng mom ko tomorrow January 25…my nurse has been signaling me, time for my meds, time for my shots (bad urticaria flare now) and lights out soon.”

She assured that her “good night” is “definitely” not yet “goodbye.”

