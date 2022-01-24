

















































 
























'Wala akong ilusyon na ako ay journalist': Boy Abunda shares inspiration behind 'no holds barred' presidential interviews
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 24, 2022 | 3:01pm





 
'Wala akong ilusyon na ako ay journalist': Boy Abunda shares inspiration behind 'no holds barred' presidential interviews
MANILA, Philippines — Talk show host Boy Abunda shared some behind-the-scenes information about his upcoming presidential interviews on "The Boy Abunda Talk Channel."


The 'King of Talk' is poised to pick the minds of presidential candidates Senador Ping Lacson, former senator Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos o BBM, Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila City Mayor Isko ‘Moreno’ Domagoso, and Senator Manny Pacquaio.



In his January 23 YouTube video, Abunda said that he's had the presidential interview concept in his mind since September last year, but had doubts on how he would be able to pull it off.


“During that time, I got fascinated with the presidential debate in the United States of America. I was very interested… at marami pang iba,” he said in the video.


He expressed his admiration for Barbara Walters, a well-respected American broadcast journalist, author, and television personality. 


Boy then narrated that the idea was still on his mind during his birthday last October 29, especially since someone also asked if he'd be interested to be a moderator if ever there'd be a presidential debate.


“That would be interesting,” he thought. During this time, he still had not yet outlined what he'd do with the interview.


“It’s very challenging. It’s very daunting… I leave it to the journalists. Wala naman akong ilusyon na ako ay journalist. I am an interviewer. I don’t know if people would understand that, but… I am an inquisitor. I interview people, I ask questions,” he explained.


The TV host shared that he knew in his heart that he had to do it, even if it was not going to be a debate format. He then pitched the concept of the one-on-one presidential interviews to his executive producer and team. Even during their New Year's Eve dinner, Boy couldn't stop talking about his ideation that his sister, Eastern Samar Congresswoman Maria Fe Romerica Abunda, promised to help him with the project.


They then consulted the COMELEC, and an election lawyer.  Boy also reached out to Mike Sicat of Make Your Nanay Proud Foundation to help him finally outline the important task.


He knew he needed a TV airtime too, apart from his YouTube channel. So he called up his boss and friend, ABS-CBN Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast Cory Vidanes.


“That’s a very good idea. Let’s do it,” Cory reportedly told him.


Boy couldn't be more thankful. “Everything fell into the right place. Ang laki ng pasasalamat ko sa Diyos. Thank you Lord for your infinite kindness. You have a bigger plan, and You are going to make this happen,” he said.


“To the citizens of this country, maraming salamat po sa inyong walang sawang suporta sa lahat ng aming mga ginagawa, lalong-lalo na po ito. Sabi nga nila, thank you is the most powerful phrase. It is the line that you say in the presence of God. From the bottom of my heart, I say, thank you. Mabuhay po kayo… Mabuhay po ang Pilipinas!” he concluded.


"The 2022 Presidential One-on-One Interviews by Boy Abunda" will start today, January 24 to January 28, with Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson (January 24, Monday), former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. (January 25, Tuesday), Vice President Leni Robredo (January 26, Wednesday), Manila Mayor Isko Moreno (January 27, Thursday), and Sen. Manny Pacquiao (January 28, Friday) as guests. 


It will be aired at 6 p.m. on The Boy Abunda Talk Channel on YouTube, and at 11 p.m. after "The World Tonight" on Kapamilya Channel.


