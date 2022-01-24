'Iniwan nya ko': Kris Aquino breaks silence, denies reuniting with Mel Senen Sarmiento

MANILA, Philippines — "No nay… hindi kami nag balikan."

Such was how TV host Kris Aquino bluntly answered veteran columnist and talent manager Lolit Solis' Instagram post about Kris' alleged possible reconciliation with ex-fiance Mel Senen Sarmiento.

In the comments section of Solis' Instagram post, Kris explained that she will never get back to Mel's arms again because he broke up with her via text when she was at her lowest.

"Iniwan nya ko Nay, when i was at my lowest and ginawa nya yun via text… matagal akong tahimik na nagdasal questioning if for both of us, was it ever really love or was it just grief, timing, and infatuation? i found MY answers because we finally got to talk over FaceTime audio a few nights ago… basing it on that final conversation it became clear to me what his true feelings for me had been and how little respect i had left for him…"

Likewise, Kris asked to not involve her sons in the issue with Mel, who also allegedly snubbed her sister when her sister sent him messages.

"Let’s not involve my sons, because mel failed to have the common decency to acknowledge that he hurt bimb and never once checked on how my son was taking all of this. It spoke volumes to me nung nalaman ko from my Ate that she had tried several times to message Mel trying to find a way to communicate with him & hopefully still create a bridge but he actually snubbed my Ate."

Kris also accused Mel of using her brother, the late Pres. Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, to be close to her and her family.

"And siguro yung final straw for me was the fact kinaya nyang mag imbento ng napakaraming kwento bilang 'patunay' na close talaga sila ni Noy eh may parang Alvin si Noy, pero kung si Alvin 17 years with me, this person was with my brother for 28 years and kasing detalyado ang calendar of the people, places, events na napuntahan & nakasama ni Noy as Alvin is with me- mas grabe pa yung kanya because from Congress 1998 to the end of Noy’s term in 2016 kumpleto talaga yung listahan. Nay, by now kilala mo ko- FAMILY will always come first, kahit may mga tampuhan or misunderstandings, at the end FAMILY loyalty pa rin ang uunahin. i feel OA yung ginawang panggamit sa nananahimik ng patay- kaya it was a relationship na yung entire premise, what led to the closeness was my brother Noy- and because of what i had perceived to be their closeness (background lang: the 2 boys & I lived with Noy for the last 5 weeks before the May 2016 elections and Mel was a constant presence kasi maraming tinatapos na LGU issues)."

Kris stressed that Mel allegedly just used her and did not really love her, so she no longer trusts him and will not give him a second chance.

"So paano mag babalikan sa taong hindi mo na pinagkakatiwalaan at ngayon alam mo nang hindi ka minahal at ginamit ka lamang? The End, Nay… Move on na…"

Kris responded to Lolit's Instagram post that urged the actress and the former Interior and Local Government Secretary to get back together.

"Balitang baka magka balikan sila Kris Aquino at papa Mel Sarmiento Salve. May mga sign daw na baka bumalik si Papa Mel kay Kris dahil talaga daw love nito ang nanay nila Joshua at Bimby. In fairness naman kay Kris talagang pag minahal ka niya all out siya para sa iyo. Siguro nga naramdaman ni Papa Mel na sayang kundi bibigyan ng second chance ang kanilang relasyon lalo pa nga at tanggap ng kani kanilang pamilya ang kanilan love sa isa’t isa. Well, love is lovelier the second time around , kaya sige na Kris at Papa Mel, back na kayo sa isa’t isa, kiss and make up na," Solis said in the post.

It can be recalled that Aquino and Sarmiento called it quits early this month after announcing their engagement last October.

