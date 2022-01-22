Miss World, Miss Multinational & Miss Eco International competitions slated in March

MANILA, Philippines — It seems the month of March will be a very busy one for Filipino beauty pageant fans and supporters. Not only will it be the finals of the 70th Miss World competition, but also the finals of the Miss Eco International and Miss Multinational, just days apart from each other.

Miss World 2021 candidates will be flying back to San Juan in the paradisiacal island of Puerto Rico for the much-awaited coronation rites at the Coliseum Jose Agrelot on March 16.

Two days after that, our entrant to the Miss Eco International 2021, Kathleen Paton, will be competing with other international aspirants at the Jolie Ville Hotel & Spa in Egypt's King Island Luxor. Organized by EcoSpace Wonderful World, the competition will ran from March 7 to 18.

The Philippines won its first Miss Eco International crown in 2018 with Cynthia Thomalla. Last year's representative, Kelly Day, won 1st runner-up and Best National Costume.

Meanwhile, on March 25, Shaila Rebortera will compete at the Miss Multinational finals in India. Like Tracy, the Cebuana beauty queen is optimistic to bring the second crown home after Sophia Senoron won the title for the Philippines in 2017.

Adding more excitement to the beauty pageant madness in March, Binibining Pilipinas appointed the country's representative, Alexandra Mae Rosales, to the Miss Mesoamericana in the pageant's 30th edition in El Salvador from March 13 to 20, 2022.