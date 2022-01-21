

















































 
























Pia Guanio, family test positive for COVID-19
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 21, 2022 | 3:48pm





 
Pia Guanio, family test positive for COVID-19
Pia Guanio and husband Steve Mago 
Pia Guanio via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — TV host Pia Guanio tested positive for COVID-19 along with daughter Brooklyn, as she shared on Instagram last January 19.


They reportedly tested positive a day after her husband Steve Mago and eldest Scarlet got cleared from the virus.


"Together in sickness and in health. A day after @steevemago and @iamscarletmago got cleared for Covid, my youngest and I tested positive. But praise God that we are having it easy! And we got the best nurses who already know what to do to care for us," Pia shared in her post.


Pia first shared about her husband and daughter's COVID ordeal last week, posting, "My husband @steevemago and daughter @iamscarletmago are both isolating after testing positive for Covid-19."


 








 


She added, "Because of God’s grace and great love both of them are experiencing very mild symptoms and are in good spirits. Thank you LORD! We miss them badly but we are grateful they are healing and recovering well."


Pia said that she and her daughter are experiencing just mild symptoms. 


RELATED: Bianca Gonzalez-Intal gives tips on how to recover from COVID-19 as a family


 










 









