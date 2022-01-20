Ryza Cenon, Kim Atienza offer to bail out Lolo Narding arrested for allegedly stealing mangoes

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ryza Cenon offered to pay the P6,000 bail of 80-year-old man "Lolo Narding" Floro, who had gone viral on social media today after being arrested and detained for a week for allegedly stealing around 10 kilograms of mangoes from a neighbor in Asingan, Pangasinan.

According to the Public Information Office of Asingan, Lolo Narding’s arrest was based on a warrant issued by the 7th Municipal Circuit Trial Court (MCTC) of Asingan-San Manuel last December 20.

The neighbor apparently refused to accept Lolo Narding’s payment, and insisted on having him jailed instead and have him pay the bail worth P6,000. Floro was arrested after a “manhunt operation” conducted at around 5 p.m. on January 13 in Barangay Bantog as stated in the spot report of Asingan PNP.

“Pinapitas ko ’yung isang puno ng mangga wala pang sampung kilo, ang alam ko sakop namin. Noong binakuran nila, sinakop naman na nila pero tanim ko naman ’yun,” the PIO quoted Floro as saying.

“Ang gusto ko sana (makipagkasundo), maliit lang naman kasi na bagay, noong ibibigay ko ‘yung bayad ayaw nilang tanggapin, ang sabi nila bayaran ko ng anim na libo,” the Asingan PIO further quoted Floro as saying in a Facebook post on Wednesday, January 18.

Ryza volunteered to pay the bail so the man can go home, but apparently her handler, Caryl Ann Paraico, could't get a hold of anyone from Asingan Police on Wednesday night. The actress already asked help from PEP.ph (Philippine Entertainment Portal) to get in touch with the authorities.

According to reports, Lolo Narding remains in the custody of Asingan PNP.

Other celebrities also expressed their dismay. Kim Atienza also offered to pay the bail. He commented on The Philippine Star’s Facebook post saying, “I would like to pay for his bail and legal services. How may I get in touch with Lolo? This makes my blood boil. Back to you guys. seriously.”