‘Thank you, doktora!': Janella Salvador admits liposuction helped get Valentina role
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 20, 2022 | 9:08am





 
âThank you, doktora!': Janella Salvador admits liposuction helped get Valentina role
Janella Salvador
ABS-CBN / Released
 


MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo revealed that the liposuction procedure she gave to Janella Salvador helped her bag the Valentina role in the upcoming series “Darna.”


In her interview with Ogie Diaz in his YouTube channel last month, Vicki said that Janella is thankful for the produre. 


“Janella always texts me, ‘Thank you, doktora! Because of you, I got the role [Valentina]. I look good!” Vicki said.


“'Yun naman ang hinahanap ko kasi. I mean, of course, I don’t deny that money is good, but the client's satisfaction is what makes my heart sing,” she added. 


 








 


In her Instagram account, Vicki posted a video of the liposuction procedure that Janella had.


"Janella Salvador came to Belo six months after giving birth to Jude for help to get her body ready for work. We did 360-degree liposuction on her arms, wings, back, and abdomen," Vicki narrated in the video.


"Three months after the lipo, we used the Skin Genius to tighten and shrink the loose skin on her back and arms," she added. 


RELATED: Janella Salvador is Darna's Valentina


 










 









DR. VICKI BELO
JANELLA SALVADOR

















