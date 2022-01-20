Friend zone no more? Julie Anne San Jose on possible relationship with Rayver Cruz

Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz in an episode of 'Kapuso Showbiz News' on December 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Julie Anne San Jose revealed that she’s open to the possibility of a romantic relationship with her best friend Rayver Cruz.

At the virtual press conference for her new single “Everybody Hurts” with Christian Bautista yesterday, Julie Anne said that God will take care of it if it’s meant to be.

“Masaya naman pong maging masaya. Happy lang. Si Lord naman po nakakaalam ng lahat. 'Yon lang po masasabi ko. We’ll see,” Julie Anne said.

The Universal Records hit maker also said that she and Rayver are really close to each other.

“We’ve always been close. Sobrang close po talaga namin ni Rayver. We enjoy each other’s company. Sobrang okay talaga kaming dalawa,” she said.

She also admitted that it is Rayver who she always turns to if she needed someone to talk to.

“We’ve always been close and si Rayver best friends talaga kami niyan. We’ve been close for a very long time na. Actually, isa talaga siya sa mga taong nakakaintindi sa akin, isa siya sa mga taong napakukwentuhan ko ng ano na meron sa akin, kung ano 'yung problema ko, pinagdadaanan ko like matters of heart, family,” she said.

“So yes, I’m always been comfortable with him kasi mabuti siyang tao, very thoughtful,” she added.

Meanwhile, Julie Anne and Christian continue to expand their repertoire with the release of their brand new collaboration track, “Everybody Hurts” under Universal Records.

The song is a perfectly blended mix of pensive harmonies and cathartic vocals from the two multi-awarded OPM stars. The collab track was produced by a Swedish production company that also worked with acts like BTS, Icono Pop, Red Velvet, The Veronicas, TWICE, and many others.

“Everybody Hurts” features the theme of perseverance and positivity – something that the world needs more than ever right now. The song lays bare the struggles of people who face harsh realities each and every day. While today’s society really needs heroes and some of us are given a great gift of persistence, resilience, and fortitude, we’re not totally invincible. Even the strongest and most capable person gets hurt and needs saving.

The song provides listeners a dose of inspiration and reassurance that everybody may feel hurt and down sometimes, but you’ll surely find better days if you keep your head up high. It’s a great tune to remind you of your worth and when you need to pick yourself up.

RELATED: Julie Anne San Jose ready to fall in love again

WATCH: Julie Anne San Jose answers 'Slam Book' questions