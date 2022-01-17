'Like Fifty Shades of Grey': Abi Clarke on alleged affair with Zayn Malik behind Gigi Hadid's back

MANILA, Philippines — In October of last year, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid made quite a buzz online for breaking up, as Zayn reportedly had a huge misunderstanding with Gigi's mother, former model Yolanda Hadid.

But recently, it seems that there have been more reasons behind the split.

Abi Clarke, a former cast member of British reality TV show "The Only Way is Essex" or TOWIE, is reportedly spilling beans about her former affair with the ex-One Direction singer.

Apparently, Zayn approched Abi after seeing her from across a bar in Los Angeles, and from then on started an affair. It was unclear when exactly the short fling happened.

“I called him my ‘Mr Grey.' We had a great time together,” Abi reportedly told a pal. The friend shared the details to some media outlets, describing Zayn's “dungeon-like bedroom" at his "incredible luxury pad" in Barnet, North London.

“My experiences with him were like 'Fifty Shades of Grey'," Abi allegedly shared with the friend about his relationship with Zayn.

Abi reportedly thought the ex-One Directioner and the supermodel had already broken up. She immediately cut the ties with Zayn as soon as she realized he was still with Gigi, upon seeing a text message on the singer's phone.

“I felt terrible. I thought he and Gigi were done. I didn’t want to be his other woman so (I) backed off. I felt so sorry,” Abi allegedly said.

The 30-year-old reality star also dated boxing champ Floyd Mayweather way back.

Gigi and Zayn first sparked romance rumors in November 2015, and broke up after being together for six years. The two now share a 16-month-old daughter named Khai.

