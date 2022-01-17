

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
'Like Fifty Shades of Grey': Abi Clarke on alleged affair with Zayn Malik behind Gigi Hadid's back
 


Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 17, 2022 | 3:44pm





 
'Like Fifty Shades of Grey': Abi Clarke on alleged affair with Zayn Malik behind Gigi Hadid's back
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik attend the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City; Abi Clarke
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images / AFP; Abi Clarke via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — In October of last year, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid made quite a buzz online for breaking up, as Zayn reportedly had a huge misunderstanding with Gigi's mother, former model Yolanda Hadid.


But recently, it seems that there have been more reasons behind the split.


Abi Clarke, a former cast member of British reality TV show "The Only Way is Essex" or TOWIE, is reportedly spilling beans about her former affair with the ex-One Direction singer.


Apparently, Zayn approched Abi after seeing her from across a bar in Los Angeles, and from then on started an affair. It was unclear when exactly the short fling happened. 


“I called him my ‘Mr Grey.' We had a great time together,” Abi reportedly told a pal. The friend shared the details to some media outlets, describing Zayn's “dungeon-like bedroom" at his "incredible luxury pad" in Barnet, North London.


“My experiences with him were like 'Fifty Shades of Grey'," Abi allegedly shared with the friend about his relationship with Zayn.


Abi reportedly thought the ex-One Directioner and the supermodel had already broken up. She immediately cut the ties with Zayn as soon as she realized he was still with Gigi, upon seeing a text message on the singer's phone.


“I felt terrible. I thought he and Gigi were done. I didn’t want to be his other woman so (I) backed off. I felt so sorry,” Abi allegedly said.


The 30-year-old reality star also dated boxing champ Floyd Mayweather way back. 


Gigi and Zayn first sparked romance rumors in November 2015, and broke up after being together for six years. The two now share a 16-month-old daughter named Khai.


RELATED: 'Proud to call her mine': Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik welcome baby girl


 










 









GIGI HADID
ZAYN MALIK

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Celine Dion cancels N. America tour due to health troubles







Celine Dion cancels N. America tour due to health troubles



7 hours ago 


Quebec superstar Celine Dion announced on Saturday she would not be able to perform the North America leg of her "Courage...








Entertainment
fbtw













Some important questions answered on vaccines and boosters


 




Some important questions answered on vaccines and boosters



By Pat-P Daza |
17 hours ago 


I am isolated at home after testing positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, I am experiencing very mild symptoms: a runny nose...








Entertainment
fbtw













Sparkle sparks new career possibilities for Kapuso artists







Sparkle sparks new career possibilities for Kapuso artists

 

By Jerry Donato |
17 hours ago 


GMA consultant and star maker Johnny ‘Mr. M’ Manahan on the new name of GMA Artist Center (GMAAC): ‘We wanted...








Entertainment
fbtw













Reese Lansangan is Levi&rsquo;s Philippines first-ever &lsquo;music project&rsquo; mentor 
play






 Sponsored 






Reese Lansangan is Levi’s Philippines first-ever ‘music project’ mentor



2 days ago 


Levi’s® Music Project, a brand-initiated global campaign, is bringing the youth of today a world of open self-expression...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Easier said than done': Social media users hit back Robin Padilla for alleged 'Grade 6' political platforms







'Easier said than done': Social media users hit back Robin Padilla for alleged 'Grade 6' political platforms



By Jan Milo Severo |
5 days ago 


Social media users criticized actor Robin Padilla after he hit critics for saying that his political platforms as a senatorial...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Karen Davila: All 'TV Patrol' anchors are COVID-19 survivors
 






Karen Davila: All 'TV Patrol' anchors are COVID-19 survivors



By Marane A. Plaza |
57 minutes ago 


Kapamilya anchorwoman Karen Davila was back on TV Patrol live broadcast last January 14, after surviving the COVID-19 vi...








Entertainment
fbtw













Kanye West raps about beating 'Pete Davidson's ass' in new track 'Eazy'







Kanye West raps about beating 'Pete Davidson's ass' in new track 'Eazy'



By Marane A. Plaza |
4 hours ago 


Kanye West, or now legally known as Ye, mentions his ex-wife's new flame Pete Davidson on a new rap track








Entertainment
fbtw













Who is Julia Fox? Get to know Kanye West's new girlfriend







Who is Julia Fox? Get to know Kanye West's new girlfriend



 By Marane A. Plaza |
5 hours ago 


Since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce was first reported back in January 2021, non-stop buzz surrounded the...








Entertainment
fbtw













Comebacks, crossovers: Aces & Queens to announce 2022 trainees







Comebacks, crossovers: Aces & Queens to announce 2022 trainees



By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
5 hours ago 


After the Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) organization informed all and sundry of its screening for the 2022 season to commence...








Entertainment
fbtw













Another simulation adventure: 'The Matrix Resurrections' review







Another simulation adventure: 'The Matrix Resurrections' review



By Kristofer Purnell |
6 hours ago 


Set some time after the events of "Revolutions," "The Matrix Resurrections" sees Reeves once again in his persona of Thomas...








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with