

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Iya Villania's youngest child Alana now also has COVID-19 symptoms
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 15, 2022 | 9:59am





 
Iya Villania's youngest child Alana now also has COVID-19 symptoms
In an image posted on her Instagram account on Jan. 14, 2022, Iya Villania said that her daughter Alana now has COVID-19 symptoms 
Iya Villania via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso host Iya Villania’s youngest child Alana also now has COVID-19 symptoms, making the whole family infected with the dreaded virus. 


Iya earlier revealed that her sons Primo and Leon also tested positive but Drew has already recovered. 



In her Instagram account, Iya posted a photo of her with her youngest child Alana. 


“And here she is my poor baby girl who’s probably having the hardest time dealing with symptoms. It’s unli cuddles for this one right now,” Iya wrote. 








She also gave an update about the condition of her sons. 


“Primo had a meltdown last night too… Kuya seemed like he had it all together until I noticed he wasn’t looking okay. I cuddled up next to him and then he started to cry. Poor boy,” she said. 


“Leon on the other hand, by night, he was fine! Like nothing happened. Not sure if that’s really it for him but so far since last night, he hasn’t had a fever and his demeanor is back to what it was before he got sick!” she added. 


The “24 Oras” host also shared the symptoms of her kids. 


“Had to give both Primo and Alana Calpol last night. Primo slept fine and woke up na lang to take another dose when he started to get warm again. So far his symptoms have been sneezing (which was only yesterday morning) and fever,” she said. 


“Alana, on the other hand, has been warm and uneasy since last night and wants nothing but cuddles. Symptoms the kids have been experiencing so far: sneezing (Primo), vomiting (Leon and Primo - I found this happened during intake of meds), and fever (all 3 kids),” she added. 


She’s hoping that her kids will be soon okay as she thanked those who prayed for them. 


“Hoping Leon is done with it for good (it’s day 3 for him today). I think Primo will be too soon because aside from his fever his demeanor is good, and hopefully so will Alana (Both day 2). Hoping tomorrow will be better for these monkeys,” she said. 


 










 









IYA VILLANIA-ARELLANO

















Philstar


























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Maria Ozawa, Pinoy boyfriend part ways due to LDR




 


Maria Ozawa, Pinoy boyfriend part ways due to LDR



By Jan Milo Severo |
17 hours ago 


Former Japanese adult video star Maria Ozawa and Filipino actor and businessman Jose Sarasola have broken up. 








Entertainment
fbtw













'Hindi ex ang pinatatamaan': Kris Aquino still defends former fianc&eacute; Mel Sarmiento







'Hindi ex ang pinatatamaan': Kris Aquino still defends former fiancé Mel Sarmiento

 

By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino thanked the people who are showing concern for her health, saying that she...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Easier said than done': Social media users hit back Robin Padilla for alleged 'Grade 6' political platforms







'Easier said than done': Social media users hit back Robin Padilla for alleged 'Grade 6' political platforms



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 days ago 


Social media users criticized actor Robin Padilla after he hit critics for saying that his political platforms as a senatorial...








Entertainment
fbtw













Jackie Lou Blanco, Ricky Davao happy to be reunited on screen






 
Jackie Lou Blanco, Ricky Davao happy to be reunited on screen



By Jerry Donato |
1 day ago 


The onscreen reunion of Jackie Lou Blanco and Ricky Davao surely brings smile and romantic thrill to viewers of I Can See...








Entertainment
fbtw













Kris Aquino has advice for gov't, continues donating despite sickness







Kris Aquino has advice for gov't, continues donating despite sickness



 By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino doesn’t care if she’s receiving criticism for helping people this...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Reese Lansangan is Levi&rsquo;s Philippines first-ever &lsquo;music project&rsquo; mentor




 Sponsored 






Reese Lansangan is Levi’s Philippines first-ever ‘music project’ mentor



1 hour ago 


Levi’s® Music Project, a brand-initiated global campaign, is bringing the youth of today a world of open self-expression...








Entertainment
fbtw













Prince Andrew forces Queen to defend Crown 'at all costs'







Prince Andrew forces Queen to defend Crown 'at all costs'



 By Brigitte Dusseau |
1 hour ago 


Long described as her favourite son, Prince Andrew gave his mother Queen Elizabeth II little choice but to inflict the humiliation...








Entertainment
fbtw













Shawn Mendes sends Zack Tabudlo love for song cover







Shawn Mendes sends Zack Tabudlo love for song cover



By Rossane Ramos |
11 hours ago 


Zack Tabudlo might just be Shawn Mendes’ biggest Filipino fanboy!








Entertainment
fbtw













Celebrities who battled COVID-19 at the start of the new year







Celebrities who battled COVID-19 at the start of the new year



By Leah Salterio |
11 hours ago 


“COVID-19 is really dangerous.”








Entertainment
fbtw













Philippines showbiz industry works hard to offer more gender-inclusive content







Philippines showbiz industry works hard to offer more gender-inclusive content



By MJ Marfori |
11 hours ago 


The new year is starting with a fresh slew of queer content.








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with