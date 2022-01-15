Reese Lansangan is Levi’s Philippines first-ever ‘music project’ mentor

MANILA, Philippines — Since 2015, Levi’s® has partnered with respected artists and local partners around the world to develop the Levi’s® Music Project, an initiative that brings music education resources to the next generation of young musicians through community-based programs.

Funding for arts education is always at risk, with the recent global pandemic leaving even more youths without valuable and accessible outlets for personal development and creative expression.

For this reason, Levi’s® Music Project, a brand-initiated global campaign, is bringing the youth of today a world of open self-expression and acknowledged value and talent.

Around the world, various artists, from the likes of Khalid, Yuna, Mabel and even Justin Timberlake himself, have answered the call to be a mentor to future musicians via the streaming platform Discord.

Now, for the first time in the Philippines, joining the roster of beautiful, talented people in sharing their skills with the next generation is the independent pop-folk singer-songwriter, visual artist, author and multi-awarded creative, Reese Lansangan.

Her contributions to the local music scene make her one of the top names that come to mind when it comes to this generation’s biggest names in OPM. What’s more, she also participates in various fund-raising events, using her talent not just to entertain, but also to give back to the communities she supports.

In partnership with Levi’s Philippines, she continues this mission as she takes on the role of a mentor—her way of giving back to the young creators and artists that have been behind her from the very beginning—passing on all she has learned throughout the years, in hopes of producing more homegrown artists.

Levi’s Philippines will be connecting aspiring musicians to Reese through one-on-one workshops to be held via the streaming app Discord.

For the winners of the Community Challenge, they will be adding their own verses/raps as well as new instrumentals to “What Is This Feeling?” by Reese Lansangan, and will be uploading their entries on social media with the hashtag #LevisMusicProjectxReese, as well as on the Levi’s Discord server: bit.ly/LMPMYDiscord.

In her upcoming Discord workshops, Reese will be sharing insights, giving tips and bringing the lucky winners into her world: her process of creating, her techniques and inspirations through one-on-one Discord mentoring sessions with two winners and a session that’s open to all on February 23.

Don’t miss a beat. If you’re an aspiring musician or know anyone who dreams to make it big, make your submission to Levi’s® Community Challenge today!

The two lucky winners will be announced via the Levi’s® Philippines’ social media pages: Levis.Philippines on Facebook, and levis_ph on Instagram.

For more information, visit the website here.