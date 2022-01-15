

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
Reese Lansangan is Levi’s Philippines first-ever ‘music project’ mentor
 


Philstar.com
January 15, 2022 | 10:26am





 
 


MANILA, Philippines — Since 2015, Levi’s® has partnered with respected artists and local partners around the world to develop the Levi’s® Music Project, an initiative that brings music education resources to the next generation of young musicians through community-based programs.


Funding for arts education is always at risk, with the recent global pandemic leaving even more youths without valuable and accessible outlets for personal development and creative expression.


For this reason, Levi’s® Music Project, a brand-initiated global campaign, is bringing the youth of today a world of open self-expression and acknowledged value and talent.


Around the world, various artists, from the likes of Khalid, Yuna, Mabel and even Justin Timberlake himself, have answered the call to be a mentor to future musicians via the streaming platform Discord.


Now, for the first time in the Philippines, joining the roster of beautiful, talented people in sharing their skills with the next generation is the independent pop-folk singer-songwriter, visual artist, author and multi-awarded creative, Reese Lansangan.


Reese Lansangan is Levi’s Philippines first-ever ‘music project’ mentor!



Reese will be sharing insights, giving tips and bringing the lucky winners into her world: her process of creating, her techniques and inspirations.

Photo Release








Her contributions to the local music scene make her one of the top names that come to mind when it comes to this generation’s biggest names in OPM. What’s more, she also participates in various fund-raising events, using her talent not just to entertain, but also to give back to the communities she supports.


In partnership with Levi’s Philippines, she continues this mission as she takes on the role of a mentor—her way of giving back to the young creators and artists that have been behind her from the very beginning—passing on all she has learned throughout the years, in hopes of producing more homegrown artists.


Levi’s Philippines will be connecting aspiring musicians to Reese through one-on-one workshops to be held via the streaming app Discord. 


For the winners of the Community Challenge, they will be adding their own verses/raps as well as new instrumentals to “What Is This Feeling?” by Reese Lansangan, and will be uploading their entries on social media with the hashtag #LevisMusicProjectxReese, as well as on the Levi’s Discord server: bit.ly/LMPMYDiscord.


Reese Lansangan is Levi’s Philippines first-ever ‘music project’ mentor



Reese takes on the role of a mentor—her way of giving back to the young creators and artists that have been behind her from the very beginning.

Photo Release








In her upcoming Discord workshops, Reese will be sharing insights, giving tips and bringing the lucky winners into her world: her process of creating, her techniques and inspirations through one-on-one Discord mentoring sessions with two winners and a session that’s open to all on February 23.


Don’t miss a beat. If you’re an aspiring musician or know anyone who dreams to make it big, make your submission to Levi’s® Community Challenge today!


The two lucky winners will be announced via the Levi’s® Philippines’ social media pages: Levis.Philippines on Facebook, and levis_ph on Instagram.


 


For more information, visit the website here.


 











 









OPM

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Maria Ozawa, Pinoy boyfriend part ways due to LDR







Maria Ozawa, Pinoy boyfriend part ways due to LDR



By Jan Milo Severo |
17 hours ago 


Former Japanese adult video star Maria Ozawa and Filipino actor and businessman Jose Sarasola have broken up. 








Entertainment
fbtw













'Hindi ex ang pinatatamaan': Kris Aquino still defends former fianc&eacute; Mel Sarmiento







'Hindi ex ang pinatatamaan': Kris Aquino still defends former fiancé Mel Sarmiento



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino thanked the people who are showing concern for her health, saying that she...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Easier said than done': Social media users hit back Robin Padilla for alleged 'Grade 6' political platforms







'Easier said than done': Social media users hit back Robin Padilla for alleged 'Grade 6' political platforms



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 days ago 


Social media users criticized actor Robin Padilla after he hit critics for saying that his political platforms as a senatorial...








Entertainment
fbtw













Jackie Lou Blanco, Ricky Davao happy to be reunited on screen







Jackie Lou Blanco, Ricky Davao happy to be reunited on screen



By Jerry Donato |
1 day ago 


The onscreen reunion of Jackie Lou Blanco and Ricky Davao surely brings smile and romantic thrill to viewers of I Can See...








Entertainment
fbtw













Kris Aquino has advice for gov't, continues donating despite sickness







Kris Aquino has advice for gov't, continues donating despite sickness



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino doesn’t care if she’s receiving criticism for helping people this...








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Prince Andrew forces Queen to defend Crown 'at all costs'







Prince Andrew forces Queen to defend Crown 'at all costs'



By Brigitte Dusseau |
1 hour ago 


Long described as her favourite son, Prince Andrew gave his mother Queen Elizabeth II little choice but to inflict the humiliation...








Entertainment
fbtw













Iya Villania's youngest child Alana now also has COVID-19 symptoms







Iya Villania's youngest child Alana now also has COVID-19 symptoms



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 hour ago 


Kapuso host Iya Villania’s youngest child Alana also now has COVID-19 symptoms making the whole family infected with...








Entertainment
fbtw













Shawn Mendes sends Zack Tabudlo love for song cover







Shawn Mendes sends Zack Tabudlo love for song cover



By Rossane Ramos |
11 hours ago 


Zack Tabudlo might just be Shawn Mendes’ biggest Filipino fanboy!








Entertainment
fbtw













Celebrities who battled COVID-19 at the start of the new year







Celebrities who battled COVID-19 at the start of the new year



By Leah Salterio |
11 hours ago 


“COVID-19 is really dangerous.”








Entertainment
fbtw













Philippines showbiz industry works hard to offer more gender-inclusive content







Philippines showbiz industry works hard to offer more gender-inclusive content



By MJ Marfori |
11 hours ago 


The new year is starting with a fresh slew of queer content.








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

 







 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with