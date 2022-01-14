

















































 
























Iya Villania's kids Primo, Leon test positive for COVID-19; Drew Arellano now negative
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 14, 2022 | 12:10pm





 
Iya Villania's kids Primo, Leon test positive for COVID-19; Drew Arellano now negative
In an image posted on her Instagram account on January 13, 2022, Iya Villania revealed that her son Primo tested positive for COVID-19. 
MANILA, Philippines
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso TV host Iya Villania revealed that her firstborn Primo has joined his sibling Leon at their COVID-19 “ward” at home. 


In her Instagram account, Iya posted a photo of her and Primo, saying their her firstborn also tested positive for COVID-19, but with a smile on his face because they will be together again. 


“And the kuya’s day 1 has officially started. Primo: (entering the covid ward here at home with a big smile on his face) ‘I’m so happy I’m with you again, mama!’ Me: ‘I’m not so happy love, coz that means you’re sick!’,” Iya wrote. 


“Oh to be a mother. I’m glad I’ve pretty much recovered to be able to care for these monkeys,” she added. 


 








 


In an earlier post, Iya said that Leon also tested positive for COVID-19. 


“I knew chances were slim but after almost a week, our little kuya (as well as our ate that takes care of Alana) has joined me on the dark side. Leon woke up with a fever and also this morning,” Iya wrote.  


 








 


“Geez… this covid is so tricky ah! It’s not as simple as positives with positives and negatives with negatives. The moment someone tests positive and is put in a room with other positives, the most recent positive’s day 1 becomes everyone else’s day 1,” she added.  


Iya also shared that Drew has now tested negative and can now take care of their other child, Alana. 


“Thank goodness he tested negative in 2 antigen tests showing that he was no longer infectious. So now he’ll continue his quarantine on the ‘clean’ side with a mask on to help take care of Alana who’s mother and yaya are both now in isolation. Still hoping for the best for Alana, Primo and our 2 other ates who are keeping the home from falling apart while I’m isolated,” Iya said. 


“This is so so tricky!!! It’s almost like it’s better if everyone just gets sick nalang so that you can all start and end together, but then you also don’t want to risk it and still hold onto that hope that others are spared coz you don’t know how bad it might actually hit them,” she added. 


