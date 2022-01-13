Instagram official: Nadine Lustre shares rumored boyfriend's photo for first time

In an image posted on her Instagram account on January 12, 2022, Nadine Lustre posted photo of her and rumored boyfriend Christophe Bariou.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre shared photos of her with rumored boyfriend Christophe Bariou for the first time in an apparent move to confirm their relationship.

In her Instagram account, Nadine posted Polaroid photos of them holding wine and getting cozy together.

She only captioned the post with a magic hat and wand emojis.

Rumors of their relationship started mid-2021 after photos of them together circulated online.

Christophe is a resort owner in Siargao where Nadine spent most of her time last year.

The two were actively helping victims of Super Typhoon Odette in Siargao last December.

