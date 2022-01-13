'Hard and scary': Pregnant Winwyn Marquez now in home isolation

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez, who is pregnant with her first child, revealed that she is now in home isolation.

Though she didn’t disclose if she tested positive for COVID-19, Winwyn posted on Instagram that her condition is “hard and scary.”

“Nakakapagod pero laban lang and stay optimistic. I pray hindi lahat maka-experience nito and sa mga tinamaan ay sana lahat gumaling na,” Winwyn wrote.

“Lagi ko nga sinasabi sa sarili ko na all will be well and after nito mabibigyan lalo natin ng importance yung mga bagay na dati ay binabaliwala lang,” she added.

She advised her followers to take extra health precautions for COVID-19.

“Get vaccinated, drink your vitamins, mag mask, safely distance yourself from others, test agad at mag isolate pag may naramdaman and contact agad ng fam and ng doctor niyo,” she said.

Winwyn surprised her fans when she revealed that she’s pregnant with her non-showbiz boyfriend last December.

The 2017 Reina Hispano Americana winner said her partner is a very private person so she won’t give details about him.

“I’m happy. Kontento naman ako with my relationship. He is a private person kaya hindi ako makapag-share. Saka gusto ko rin na siyempre may part naman na amin lang. 'Yon lang 'yung sa akin ngayon,” Winwyn said.

“Pero happy ako. Happy kami na we’re blessed of something na I really prayed for,” she added.

