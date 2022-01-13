

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
'Hard and scary': Pregnant Winwyn Marquez now in home isolation
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 13, 2022 | 12:49pm





 
'Hard and scary': Pregnant Winwyn Marquez now in home isolation
Winwyn Marquez
Photo release
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez, who is pregnant with her first child, revealed that she is now in home isolation. 


Though she didn’t disclose if she tested positive for COVID-19, Winwyn posted on Instagram that her condition is “hard and scary.”


“Nakakapagod pero laban lang and stay optimistic. I pray hindi lahat maka-experience nito and sa mga tinamaan ay sana lahat gumaling na,” Winwyn wrote. 


“Lagi ko nga sinasabi sa sarili ko na all will be well and after nito mabibigyan lalo natin ng importance yung mga bagay na dati ay binabaliwala lang,” she added.  


 








 


She advised her followers to take extra health precautions for COVID-19. 


“Get vaccinated, drink your vitamins, mag mask, safely distance yourself from others, test agad at mag isolate pag may naramdaman and contact agad ng fam and ng doctor niyo,” she said. 


Winwyn surprised her fans when she revealed that she’s pregnant with her non-showbiz boyfriend last December.  


The 2017 Reina Hispano Americana winner said her partner is a very private person so she won’t give details about him. 


“I’m happy. Kontento naman ako with my relationship. He is a private person kaya hindi ako makapag-share. Saka gusto ko rin na siyempre may part naman na amin lang. 'Yon lang 'yung sa akin ngayon,” Winwyn said. 


“Pero happy ako. Happy kami na we’re blessed of something na I really prayed for,” she added. 


RELATED: Winwyn Marquez bares pregnancy, says Joey Marquez, Alma Moreno are thrilled


 










 









TERESITA “WINWYN” MARQUEZ
 
















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







'Easier said than done': Social media users hit back Robin Padilla for alleged 'Grade 6' political platforms







'Easier said than done': Social media users hit back Robin Padilla for alleged 'Grade 6' political platforms



By Jan Milo Severo |
21 hours ago 


Social media users criticized actor Robin Padilla after he hit critics for saying that his political platforms as a senatorial...








Entertainment
fbtw













After pivoting back to entertainment, TV5 set for &lsquo;more exciting&rsquo; 2022







After pivoting back to entertainment, TV5 set for ‘more exciting’ 2022



By Nathalie Tomada |
3 days ago 


TV5 is set to beef up its programming by rolling out more original content this 2022.








Entertainment
fbtw













'May forever': 'Eat Bulaga' renews GMA-7 contract for 27th straight year







'May forever': 'Eat Bulaga' renews GMA-7 contract for 27th straight year



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


"Eat Bulaga" renewed their contract with GMA-7 on Tuesday, marking their 27 years of working together








Entertainment
fbtw













Lito Lapid, Coco Martin drop action to do int'l film about Kapampangan cuisine, culture







Lito Lapid, Coco Martin drop action to do int'l film about Kapampangan cuisine, culture



By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark |
1 day ago 


Like other actors, Senator Lito Lapid had to do a lot of adjusting when he faced the movie cameras again after so many years...








Entertainment
fbtw













'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins shares struggles under father's shadow







'Emily in Paris' star Lily Collins shares struggles under father's shadow



By Marane A. Plaza |
1 day ago 


Lily Collins, daughter of legendary rock star Phil Collins, opened up her struggles growing up under her father's shadow








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Korina Sanchez takes down 'pinagpala' for being COVID-19-free post







Korina Sanchez takes down 'pinagpala' for being COVID-19-free post



By Jan Milo Severo |
3 hours ago 


After drawing flak from social media users, veteran broadcaster Korina Sanchez deleted her “pinagpala” post, replacing...








Entertainment
fbtw













John Prats expands directing career with FPJ&rsquo;s Ang Probinsyano







John Prats expands directing career with FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano



By Nathalie Tomada |
14 hours ago 


John Prats is part of the entertainment industry’s list of “double threats” — actors who also di...








Entertainment
fbtw













Joko Diaz gets a second wind in his acting career







Joko Diaz gets a second wind in his acting career



By Leah Salterio |
14 hours ago 


After nearly two decades of not doing any project for Viva Films, Joko Diaz, who started his acting career with the company,...








Entertainment
fbtw













The timeless words of Alan and Marilyn Bergman







The timeless words of Alan and Marilyn Bergman



By Baby A. Gil |
14 hours ago 


Lyricists are an underestimated lot. 








Entertainment
fbtw













Avril Lavigne returns to her 'core' in new album







Avril Lavigne returns to her 'core' in new album



By Jan Milo Severo |
21 hours ago 


International pop star Avril Lavigne is set to release a new single this week. 








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with