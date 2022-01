Korina Sanchez takes down 'pinagpala' for being COVID-19-free post

MANILA, Philippines — After drawing flak from social media users, veteran broadcaster Korina Sanchez deleted her “pinagpala” post, replacing it with a better one.

Korina was heavily criticized by social media users recently because of her post that said, “IMAGINE. Lahat nagka covid na. Ako never pa. And Im ALL OVER. Thank you, Lord. Sadya akong pinagpala kase dami ko tinutulungan?”

That post has been deleted.

The “Rated Korina” host then shared a new post, an edited version of the previous one.

“Thank you Lord. So many sick and infected. Ive never been positive—- even as Im all over for work I have to do. Frontliner pa ako ngayon sa househelp and driver ko. Help me help others through this pandemic. Kaya natin ito,” she wrote.

RELATED: 'I'm proud': Korina Sanchez on posting beach body photos at 56