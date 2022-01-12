Ina Raymundo, family recovering from COVID-19

Actress Ina Raymundo in an image posted on December 2021 in her Instagram account.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Ina Raymundo revealed that she’s now getting better after testing positive for COVID-19 recently.

In her Instagram account, Ina posted a video of herself.

“Coz I got the Omicron but getting better,” Ina wrote.

She thanked all the people who prayed for her.

“Just take it easy peeps and thanks to those who prayed & wished me well. Truly appreciate it,” she said.

Ina revealed in her earlier post that her family recovered from COVID-19 but she still tested positive for the dreaded virus.

“My bunso has just recovered from Covid and she’s already playing so beautifully. We all got covid, my husband and 5 kids. Most of them have recovered but I just tested positive today,” she said.

“Ang bait pa rin ni God that I’m the last to get it so I was able to take good care of all of them. Most of my kids were sick for 2 days not more than 3 days. I treated all of them like they have the flu,” she added.

Celebrities such as Ogie Alcasid, Iza Calzado, Giselle Sanchez and Miriam Quiambao expressed their concern to Ina by commenting on her posts.

