Sharon Cuneta, family test negative after Kiko Pangilinan tested positive for COVID-19
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
Sharon Cuneta, family test negative after Kiko Pangilinan tested positive for COVID-19
'Megastar' Sharon Cuneta
MANILA, Philippines — Days after her husband Sen. Francis Pangilinan tested positive for COVID-19, "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta and the rest of her family tested negative for the dreaded virus. 


In her Instagram account, Sharon posted a quote from Pastor Joseph Prince, saying: "God is good even when times are bad." 



"Praise God! We all tested NEGATIVE!!" Sharon captioned the post. 


The actress shared the news on her social media accounts.


"Somehow last night, I tested negative on my antigen. Kiko tested positive on his PCR test results. This morning, all of us at home tested negative on antigen. A couple of days or so to see this morning’s PCR test results - all of ours. We are all isolating in different parts of our home," she wrote.


KIKO PANGILINAN
MS. SHARON CUNETA-PANGILINAN
