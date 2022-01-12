

















































 
























^


 













 








Entertainment
 
'May forever': 'Eat Bulaga' renews GMA-7 contract for 27th straight year
 

 
Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
January 12, 2022 | 8:51am





 
'May forever': 'Eat Bulaga' renews GMA-7 contract for 27th straight year
Tito, Vic and Joey
'Eat Bulaga' via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — "Eat Bulaga" (EB), the longest-running noon time show  in the country, officially renewed their contract with GMA-7 yesterday.


The renewal between the two marks their 27 years of working together.


GMA Network Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Atty. Felipe Gozon, President and Chief Operating Officer Gilberto Duavit Jr., GMA Executive Vice President and Chief Finance Officer Felipe S. Yalong, GMA Chairman Annette Gozon-Valdez, and TAPE Inc. President and CEO Mr. Antonio “Tony” Tuviera are all present at the virtual contract signing. 


EB hosts also attended the virtual contract signing, including Senator Tito Sotto, "Bossing" Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon, Wally Bayola, Jose Manalo, Ryan Agoncillo, Pauleen Luna Sotto, Ryza Mae Dizzon, Jimmy Santos, Allan K., and Alden Richards.


"We, in GMA, are honored to be chosen once again by TAPE to be the home TV station of Eat Bulaga, a very popular TV program," Atty. Gozon said.


"Being the number one noontime TV program, it is only logical that Eat Bulaga is shown on GMA-7, the number one TV station in the Philippines," he added.


"And so we are looking forward to many more years of mutually beneficial and rewarding partnership with TAPE in airing Eat Bulaga in GMA-7."


Annette added, "Kung may forever mukhang ito na ito. Thank you Eat Bulaga for the trust."


Tito, Vic, and Joey are also grateful for the 27 fruitful years they've had with GMA-7, noting that the three of them have been loyal with the Kapuso Network even before "Eat Bulaga."


 










 









EAT BULAGA

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Pia Wurtzbach hits back at commenters saying she deserves to have COVID-19







Pia Wurtzbach hits back at commenters saying she deserves to have COVID-19



By Marane A. Plaza |
19 hours ago 


Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach expressed her ire over netizens who commented that she deserves to get COVID-19 because she's...








Entertainment
fbtw













Gerald Anderson gifts Julia Barretto her first Rolex







Gerald Anderson gifts Julia Barretto her first Rolex



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson surprised his girlfriend Julia Barretto by giving her a Rolex watch last Christmas. ...








Entertainment
fbtw













'I worked so hard to keep it secret': Andrew Garfield on 'Spider-man: No Way Home' casting







'I worked so hard to keep it secret': Andrew Garfield on 'Spider-man: No Way Home' casting



By Jan Milo Severo |
17 hours ago 


Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield revealed how Sony Pictures reacted when photos of him and Tobey Maguire wearing the Spider-man...








Entertainment
fbtw













After pivoting back to entertainment, TV5 set for &lsquo;more exciting&rsquo; 2022







After pivoting back to entertainment, TV5 set for ‘more exciting’ 2022



By Nathalie Tomada |
2 days ago 


TV5 is set to beef up its programming by rolling out more original content this 2022.








Entertainment
fbtw













'It&rsquo;s really dangerous': Candy Pangilinan tests positive again for COVID-19







'It’s really dangerous': Candy Pangilinan tests positive again for COVID-19

 

By Jan Milo Severo |
23 hours ago 


Comedienne Candy Pangilinan revealed that she tested positive again for COVID-19. 








Entertainment
fbtw










Latest









Pinoy pageant fans 'up in arms' vs Bangkok-based Miss Grand International







Pinoy pageant fans 'up in arms' vs Bangkok-based Miss Grand International



By Earl D.C. Bracamonte |
56 minutes ago 


 After Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2021 Samantha Alexandra Panlilio's non-placement at the 9th Miss Grand International...








Entertainment
fbtw













Sharon Cuneta, family test negative after Kiko Pangilinan tested positive for COVID-19







Sharon Cuneta, family test negative after Kiko Pangilinan tested positive for COVID-19



By Jan Milo Severo |
2 hours ago 


Days after her husband Sen. Francis Pangilinan tested positive for COVID-19, "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta and the rest of her...








Entertainment
fbtw













John Cena vows to have peace &lsquo;at any cost&rsquo; in HBO&rsquo;s Peacemaker







John Cena vows to have peace ‘at any cost’ in HBO’s Peacemaker



By Nathalie Tomada |
10 hours ago 


Maybe it was the early positive reviews or maybe because we were among the last of his virtual interviews, but John Cena was...








Entertainment
fbtw













Why All-4-One,Loren Allred & Skylar Stecker love Filipino music & culture







Why All-4-One,Loren Allred & Skylar Stecker love Filipino music & culture



By Charmie Joy Pagulong |
 10 hours ago 


All-4-One, Loren Allred and Skylar Stecker expressed their high regard for Filipino music and culture as they got to perform...








Entertainment
fbtw













Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming biopic







Rooney Mara to play Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming biopic



By Marane A. Plaza |
16 hours ago 


American actress Rooney Mara is set to play Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming biopic








Entertainment
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with