'May forever': 'Eat Bulaga' renews GMA-7 contract for 27th straight year

MANILA, Philippines — "Eat Bulaga" (EB), the longest-running noon time show in the country, officially renewed their contract with GMA-7 yesterday.

The renewal between the two marks their 27 years of working together.

GMA Network Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Atty. Felipe Gozon, President and Chief Operating Officer Gilberto Duavit Jr., GMA Executive Vice President and Chief Finance Officer Felipe S. Yalong, GMA Chairman Annette Gozon-Valdez, and TAPE Inc. President and CEO Mr. Antonio “Tony” Tuviera are all present at the virtual contract signing.

EB hosts also attended the virtual contract signing, including Senator Tito Sotto, "Bossing" Vic Sotto, Joey de Leon, Wally Bayola, Jose Manalo, Ryan Agoncillo, Pauleen Luna Sotto, Ryza Mae Dizzon, Jimmy Santos, Allan K., and Alden Richards.

"We, in GMA, are honored to be chosen once again by TAPE to be the home TV station of Eat Bulaga, a very popular TV program," Atty. Gozon said.

"Being the number one noontime TV program, it is only logical that Eat Bulaga is shown on GMA-7, the number one TV station in the Philippines," he added.

"And so we are looking forward to many more years of mutually beneficial and rewarding partnership with TAPE in airing Eat Bulaga in GMA-7."

Annette added, "Kung may forever mukhang ito na ito. Thank you Eat Bulaga for the trust."

Tito, Vic, and Joey are also grateful for the 27 fruitful years they've had with GMA-7, noting that the three of them have been loyal with the Kapuso Network even before "Eat Bulaga."