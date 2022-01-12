Lito Lapid, Coco Martin drop action to do int'l film about Kapampangan cuisine, culture

'Ang Probinsyano' stars Lito Lapid and Coco Martin on the set of 'Apag'

MANILA, Philippines — Like other actors, Senator Lito Lapid had to do a lot of adjusting when he faced the movie cameras again after so many years, as he's shooting director Brillante Mendoza’s food film "Apag" (Hapag).

“We couldn’t move around during the lock-in shoot (in Pampanga),” the actor said.

Known for daring stunts when he was younger, Lapid expressed his thoughts about the changes. “I felt that we were snubbing people.”

Even actors portraying lovers may not sit together in front of the camera, he added. This, of course, is a far cry from reality.



Lapid also observed that popular streaming services like Netflix, which people can enjoy in the comfort of their homes anytime at their convenience, is giving the local movie industry stiff competition.

But the actor can’t say no to the opportunity to work with award-winning director Mendoza.

Lapid’s "Ang Probinsyano" co-star Coco Martin asked Mendoza to include the senator in the Kapampangan film, which is being eyed for an international release.

Lapid grabbed the chance because Pampanga is also close to his heart. He was Pampanga governor from 1995 to 2004. And he started his political career in the province.

“The film depicts Pampanga culture, especially its famous cuisine,” he explains. The actor shared that the dialogues are in Kapampangan, so shooting was a breeze for him.

"Apag" also fulfilled Lapid’s dream of working with fellow Kapampangan Mendoza, who won best director at the Cannes Film Festival for "Kinatay."

Lapid doesn’t run out of superlatives when talking about Mendoza.

“He’s very good! He describes the scene to you and lets you interpret it. You can lengthen your dialogues if you want to. The atmosphere is relaxing.”

But this doesn’t mean Mendoza’s set has no rules. Lapid states that his director is strict and meticulous since the latter insists on excellence.



