Pia Wurtzbach hits back at commenters saying she deserves to have COVID-19

Pia Wurtzbach, the 2015 Miss Universe, sings in an Instagram video she posted on Nov. 24, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach expressed her ire over netizens who commented that she deserves to get COVID-19 because she's always traveling.

On January 7, the beauty queen shared on Instagram that she and her sister Sarah Wurtzbach tested positive for COVID-19. Pia is currently in the United Kingdom with her family.

Part of her caption in the post said, "I caught COVID here in the UK even though I’ve been fully vaccinated [and] received my booster shot already. Kumpleto din ako ng flu [and] pneumonia vaccines. I eat healthy [and] I’m active, but I still got it."

Under this particular Instagram post, a netizen left a comment about how she probably deserves to catch the virus as she's always traveling from one country to another.

Pia admitted she deleted the comment. She tweeted, "I deleted it already pero may nag comment pa na I deserved this ['cause] I travel? And that I had it coming. Kilabutan sana kayo sa mga sinasabi n'yo. Iba na talaga mundo ngayon. Sana 'di nyo maranasan 'to."

Messages of support from fans flooded as soon as Pia shared her ordeal.

Meanwhile, another commenter implied that she probably got the virus while visiting her parents—basing it on a video that Pia's mother, Cheryl Alonzo, posted online recently.

To which Pia replied, "Her uploads are not [in] real-time po. And she hasn’t been uploading them in chronological order."

"I know exactly where I got exposed... [we're] better thank you!" she added.